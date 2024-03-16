BonesWinckleJones
Elbows have less momentum than punches do. Standing elbow KOs rarely happen. For you to KO someone it’s have to be under the chin like Zombie was knocked outHe has a ridiculous chin. that's how
Other than Vettori. I don't know.I think Holland has one of the strongest chins in modern MMA.
Who the fuck can take SEVERAL spinning while kicks to the face?
That elbow had momentum though. It wasn't like he was just standing there and threw it. He put his body weight into that.Elbows have less momentum than punches do. Standing elbow KOs rarely happen. For you to KO someone it’s have to be under the chin like Zombie was knocked out
