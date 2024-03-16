Media How holland survived it?

After he landed that elbow mvp was in a great position to hit him with a throw , not his game but watching it in slow motion it looks like it's there. Props to Kevin for being in great shape and recovering so quickly.
 
holland-v-page.jpg
 
It’s not easy to KO someone with an elbow, it rarely happens. It did rock him though
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
I think Holland has one of the strongest chins in modern MMA.

Who the fuck can take SEVERAL spinning while kicks to the face?
Click to expand...
Other than Vettori. I don't know.

ipowerslapmywife said:
Elbows have less momentum than punches do. Standing elbow KOs rarely happen. For you to KO someone it’s have to be under the chin like Zombie was knocked out
Click to expand...
That elbow had momentum though. It wasn't like he was just standing there and threw it. He put his body weight into that.
 
Could be title of new show. In show people try their best to ko Holland but cant.
 
Holland has a nutty chin, ik Wonderboy isn't the hardest hitting guy but he was straight up teeing off on Holland. Also he went the distance with Thiago Santos.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ehxsur
MVP is the fighter Kevin Holland or Adesanya dreamed to be
2
Replies
24
Views
602
ElLunico
E

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,081
Messages
55,254,602
Members
174,708
Latest member
harryrobbo1

Share this page

Back
Top