How high could Dakota Ditcheva rank in UFC's Flyweight?

The only one who has a chance is Valentina. She runs through everybody else. I favor her against Valentina.Title says it all.
MMA math is always iffy, but there's no reason to think the Taila Santos that gave Val everything she could handle for five rounds is much different than the Taila that Ditcheva absolutely trashed.
Meh. Top five. I think she runs over Grasso and Maycee but Manon, Valentina, Blanchfield, and Silva I have no confidence she gets the win.
I’m not as convinced as everyone here she is the best in the world.
Also I still have many questions about her grappling. Her finishes are cool and all but can she defend takedowns? What’s she like on the ground? Can she get back to her feet??
I have been fooled before and won’t jump o the gun here.
