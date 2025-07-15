How high could Dakota Ditcheva rank in UFC's Flyweight?

I don't think Flyweight has a single undefeated ranked fighter as of now :eek:
 
Meh. Top five. I think she runs over Grasso and Maycee but Manon, Valentina, Blanchfield, and Silva I have no confidence she gets the win.

I’m not as convinced as everyone here she is the best in the world.

Also I still have many questions about her grappling. Her finishes are cool and all but can she defend takedowns? What’s she like on the ground? Can she get back to her feet??

I have been fooled before and won’t jump o the gun here.
 
MMA math is always iffy, but there's no reason to think the Taila Santos that gave Val everything she could handle for five rounds is much different than the Taila that Ditcheva absolutely trashed.
 
I really enjoy watching her fight. I need to see her ground game tested though.
 
26 years old, the potential its there, her opponents other than Taila Santos dont have a UFC record, she went to a split with the champion...
 
dakota-ditcheva-pfl.gif
 
MMA math is always iffy, but there's no reason to think the Taila Santos that gave Val everything she could handle for five rounds is much different than the Taila that Ditcheva absolutely trashed.
There's plenty of reason to think that. Santos looked way worse by the time she fought Dakota.
 
This.

Need to see her fight someone who can wrestle before I'm ready to hail her as the next champ, or just better comp in general. She's fought some serious cans in PFL.

I'd love for her to come to the UFC and fight someone like Cortez right away. She'll either get taken down and LNPd for 3 rounds or she'll win via violent KO.
 
She destroyed a strong grappler who some argue defeated Valentina in a close decision. The Bulgarian Barbie will get fast tracked to a UFC Championship next year and she'll make it look easy. I expect her to move up and earn another by 2028🏆💃🏼🏆

 
Yeah but she looks pretty terrifying
 
