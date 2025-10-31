koa pomaikai
2025 have been a hell of a year, one of the best probably.
Bitcoin crossed 100k, sitting around 110k.
Nvidia stock has grown a lot (mostly cause of AI) and the whole S&P 500 is strong, despite all the tariff wars.
Estate tax exemptions increased to 15 million per individual, it used to be like 4.5 million before the first Trump presidency. Time to visit your estate attorneys and redo your revocable LTs if you haven’t done so already for your kids/inheritees.
A ton of wins on immigration, border security, deportations, and on religious freedom and rights.
For people that wanted cheaper groceries, inflation has calmed down a bit, but really since the economy is so strong, higher consumer prices don’t really matter much.
A+ presidency. A truly remarkable year making our country great again.
Has Trump benefitted you? How has your life improved?
