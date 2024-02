He could have been one of the best HWs ever in MMA.. I think he could have reigned for many years. He had great wrestling, good hands, he was fast for HW and had good endurance, plus had many great training partners.



Ultimately his career is just good, but nothing more than that, because he didn't have a long enough run and he didn't face enough top guys because of the constant injuries.



The shooting and court case did nothing to ruin his career, it was long before that with all the constant injuries, he seemed to get injured every other week, it was beyond ridiculous. I think he is a great fighter but the injuries were so frustrating and he had so much time on the shelf. All in all I would say his career is frustrating