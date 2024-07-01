How good would Poatan be if he trained with Khabib in Dagestan?

jackleeb
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2022
- Messages
- 389
- Reaction score
- 584
Dude is already max stats in striking. Also maxed out in magic category.
If we view this like an RPG game where you have different stats for your character (health, attack, defense, magic, etc.)
Alex just needs to improve wrestling/grappling category to become mythical fighter level.
If we view this like an RPG game where you have different stats for your character (health, attack, defense, magic, etc.)
Alex just needs to improve wrestling/grappling category to become mythical fighter level.