How good would Poatan be if he trained with Khabib in Dagestan?

Dude is already max stats in striking. Also maxed out in magic category.

If we view this like an RPG game where you have different stats for your character (health, attack, defense, magic, etc.)
Alex just needs to improve wrestling/grappling category to become mythical fighter level.
 
No he's only a Green Mage at the moment.. His magic stats are not yet mature (hence his loss to ADESANYA)

Dagestani wrestling would create an unstoppable abomination..

Please keep Poatan away from Russia
 
Alex Poatanov would be considered cheating and your GM wouldnt allow it.
 
It wouldn't work. No wifi connection to shaman dark arts on the mountain. Allah wouldn't allow that it.
 
