How good will Kennedy Nzechukwu be at HW?

On people Nzechukwu should have always been a beast in LHW, he has a rare combination of power, reach and cardio that should have been a menace to deal with. But the problem is that he is slow and has to rely on his opponents gassing out to not get rekt'd in the standup. Moving to HW seems to have solved the speed issue and he looks like Volkov MKII in that division. Can he get far or will he be exposed eventually?