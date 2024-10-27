How good will Kennedy Nzechukwu be at HW?

On people Nzechukwu should have always been a beast in LHW, he has a rare combination of power, reach and cardio that should have been a menace to deal with. But the problem is that he is slow and has to rely on his opponents gassing out to not get rekt'd in the standup. Moving to HW seems to have solved the speed issue and he looks like Volkov MKII in that division. Can he get far or will he be exposed eventually?
 
He looked good against Barnett, worked his range really well, was calculated. I am not sure about how his power will move on to HW though.
 
He did ok. Looked like a ciryl gane light version.
 
He didn't look amazing against an injured Barnett who is sort of a free win even without injury if you are a decent HW. He had a good opportunity to showcase his power and looked mid. I can't imagine him vs Pavlovich or something.
 
Tweak896 said:
I will say that he looked improved though. He looked a little more lighter, more flowy. I remember him as much more stiff in the standup. Maybe he's turning a corner. He did hardly break a sweat in there.
 
usernamee said:
He performance was pretty flawless, but it doesn't really put confidence that he has huge threats to the division to me. He's a huge guy so maybe I'm wrong.

He has the ingredients just feel like Gane/Volkov can outwork him and Aspinall/Pavlovich will overpower him. I think if he shows more power his next fight he could prove me wrong.
 
Tweak896 said:
He performance was pretty flawless, but it doesn't really put confidence that he has huge threats to the division to me. He's a huge guy so maybe I'm wrong.

Yeah for sure, I have a hard time seeing him becoming a real contender, but perhaps a solid HW guy. He would've needed something extra to become dangerous with his current skillset, like if he had stupid one punch power.

This HW move could have him around in the UFC for a lot longer earning money rather than if he stayed at LHW.
 
usernamee said:
Yeah for sure, I have a hard time seeing him becoming a real contender, but perhaps a solid HW guy. He would've needed something extra to become dangerous with his current skillset, like if he had stupid one punch power.

Only way I see him cracking the top is if he overpowers the high volume guys and outworks the power guys. Who knows? We had Tuivasa in the top 5 lol so HW is bad enough anyone can rise to the top. Was hoping to see his power against Barnett, some guys turn into monsters after moving to HW.
 
Based on fighting a guy who got injured right away? I dont know
 
Tweak896 said:
That's true, can never forget how shitty HW is lol.

I like that analysis, overpowering volume guys and outwork the power guys. Like an in-betweener kind of guy, doesn't have spectacular cardio or KO power but he's a got a bit of both and can adapt his style accordingly to his opposition.
 
usernamee said:
That's true, can never forget how shitty HW is lol.

It's crazy how a couple good fighters at HW and people forget how shallow HW really is. If Jones beat Aspinall, he could easily break the HW defense record. Most guys don't have the grappling Jones has. I feel like division is primed for someone to take over.
 
Tweak896 said:
Anytime someone says "He's just fat he should move down to LHW" about some middle of the pack HW

I always say, I mean, should he? Not really. The only reason he's in the UFC is because he's fat enough to be a HW. If you don't have the skills you can pack on some fat and become a HW and be able to get into the UFC.
 
usernamee said:
Anytime someone says "He's just fat he should move down to LHW" about some middle of the pack HW

HW has had some pretty low tier athletes. Everyone has power so it's like eventually a shitty HW will get enough KO's in a row. It's like rolling the dice for these guys lol. LHW you have to be actually skilled.
 
