How good was Sage Northcutt?

Intermission
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 20
- Reaction score
- 2
I was out of the loop when he fought in the UFC.... Was he viewed as a new Machida or Thompson or did people ridicule him?
I know them all. Why wouldn't BJ Penn mess with him?You know BJ Penn? Let's just say he wouldn't hsve messed with Sage and leave it at that.
Such a nasty comment, with that nice man as an avatar.He can do amazing backflips.
BJ ain't gay!!!!I know them all. Why wouldn't BJ Penn mess with him?
Both mentally and physically?He is more of a sport and show karate guy and just wasn’t built for full contact fighting
Looks like a ken dollHere's what we know: Sage had a top-notch physique, especially his abs.
View attachment 1069945
Paise. You and the boys went totally gay over him not the whole forum. Not like there’s anything wrong with thatThis whole forum went totally gay for Sage. It was brilliant.