How good was Sage Northcutt?

Nov 2, 2024
I was out of the loop when he fought in the UFC.... Was he viewed as a new Machida or Thompson or did people ridicule him?
 
You know BJ Penn? Let's just say he wouldn't hsve messed with Sage and leave it at that.
 
WTH is up with the white belt Sage Northcutt threads here recently?
 
Here's what we know: Sage had a top-notch physique, especially his abs.

He was good, But his career was destroyed by the greed of Urijah Faber. He had very little experience and Faber wanted him to fight seasoned kickboxers.

that one kickboxer spiderwebbed all his cheekbone. Half of his face got spiderwebbed.

Once i saw that half of his face was spiderwebbed, i knew it was over, and he was done
 
North Sagecutt did okay in the UFC
 
Average before Cosmo Alexandre
After Cosmo, average with no chin



Edit: just read his last One fight pbp on sherdog
 
Last edited:
He was better than people give him credit for, but not good enough to compete at the level needed of him.

He is more of a sport and show karate guy and just wasn’t built for full contact fighting
 
