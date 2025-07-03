How good was prime Joseph Benavidez?

DanDragon Machi
Maybe Moreno/Figueiredo level? Better? Worse? And how far from Cejudo and Pantoja?
Well... he fought Figueredo 2x as well as Cejudo, so there's your answer.
Really, you think he’d be at the top even at 135 as well?Very good. If not for Cruz and Mighty Mouse, he would’ve been the best guy in two divisions for a long time
Definitely his darkest hour.Didn't Figgy beat the hell out of him?
Back in the wec days and right after the move to ufc, before the flyweights even got a chance he was only losing close decisions to Cruz who was king at the time. When flyweight got introduced he smashed everyone at the start except for ol’ dj, who he lost a pick em decision too and then got kod in the rematch. So yea, at least until some other top dogs showed up he woulda been on top for a bit imoReally, you think he’d be at the top even at 135 as well?
Those were his final fights tho, almost 36 in the 2nd fight, he only fought 1 more and retired.Didn't Figgy beat the hell out of him? little dude fights don't really stick in memory