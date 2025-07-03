How good was prime Joseph Benavidez?

Didn't Figgy beat the hell out of him? little dude fights don't really stick in memory
 
Very good. If not for Cruz and Mighty Mouse, he would’ve been the best guy in two divisions for a long time
 
Very good. If not for Cruz and Mighty Mouse, he would’ve been the best guy in two divisions for a long time
Really, you think he’d be at the top even at 135 as well?
 
Benavidez was solid enough as a fighter but to my memory not quite on the level of anyone you compared him to including in entertainment value of his fighting style. I don’t remember tuning in to a single card because he was fighting only for who he was fighting. That’s no huge knock
 
Excellent!

giphy.gif
 
Newbies probably don't remember this, but he went on a good 6 fight win streak after the first split decision loss and then KO loss to Demetrius Johnson. The last win of that 6 fight win streak was against Cejudo. Benavidez should have gotten a third title shot off of Cejudo but the UFC never gave it to him. Not saying he would have won (likely would have had a 3rd loss to Demetrius), but a 6 fight win street at Flyweight back then was like the equivalent of a Tony Ferguson 155lbs 11 fight win streak or Khabib's win streak. No one besides Demetrius was doing that at Flyweight.

As some backstory, this was a time when Demetrius literally had no top name opponents to fight and had already cleared the division. The division was already shallow as it was pretty much just Demetrius, Benavidez, John Dodson, and then everyone else a distant 4th. Cejudo was still building his name. Demetrius already beat Benevidez and Dodson multiple times, so the UFC kept feeding Demetrius new Flyweights and cans in the hopes one would win. But IMO Benevidez did more than enough after that 6 fight win streak to have warranted a title shot as the clear 2nd best Flyweight of all time (up to that point). He dropped a split decision in his next fight to Sergio Pettis, but went on another 3 fight win streak after that before his final 3 back to back losses to Figgy and Askarov.

But this was also at a time when the UFC NEVER rematched anyone who had lost to the champ in 2 prior title fights. They only recently started doing that.

He's clearly the 6th best Flyweight of all time though behind the 5 prior/current Flyweight champs.
 
Really, you think he’d be at the top even at 135 as well?
Back in the wec days and right after the move to ufc, before the flyweights even got a chance he was only losing close decisions to Cruz who was king at the time. When flyweight got introduced he smashed everyone at the start except for ol’ dj, who he lost a pick em decision too and then got kod in the rematch. So yea, at least until some other top dogs showed up he woulda been on top for a bit imo
 
Didn't Figgy beat the hell out of him? little dude fights don't really stick in memory
Those were his final fights tho, almost 36 in the 2nd fight, he only fought 1 more and retired.
 
From a historical perspective, you have to put Joe B behind guys who actually won the title.

But Benavidez had the misfortune of being stuck in MM's and Cruz's era. I think prime Joe B was every bit as good as guys like Moreno or Figgy. He's arguably the best fighter to have never won a title, given his standing in multiple divisions.
 
Benavidez was to Mighty what Fitch was to George. The eternal number 2. And than Figu came and retired him. Unfortunately started it of with a headbutt.
 
