How good was prime Joseph Benavidez?

Newbies probably don't remember this, but he went on a good 6 fight win streak after the first split decision loss and then KO loss to Demetrius Johnson. The last win of that 6 fight win streak was against Cejudo. Benavidez should have gotten a third title shot off of Cejudo but the UFC never gave it to him. Not saying he would have won (likely would have had a 3rd loss to Demetrius), but a 6 fight win street at Flyweight back then was like the equivalent of a Tony Ferguson 155lbs 11 fight win streak or Khabib's win streak. No one besides Demetrius was doing that at Flyweight.



As some backstory, this was a time when Demetrius literally had no top name opponents to fight and had already cleared the division. The division was already shallow as it was pretty much just Demetrius, Benavidez, John Dodson, and then everyone else a distant 4th. Cejudo was still building his name. Demetrius already beat Benevidez and Dodson multiple times, so the UFC kept feeding Demetrius new Flyweights and cans in the hopes one would win. But IMO Benevidez did more than enough after that 6 fight win streak to have warranted a title shot as the clear 2nd best Flyweight of all time (up to that point). He dropped a split decision in his next fight to Sergio Pettis, but went on another 3 fight win streak after that before his final 3 back to back losses to Figgy and Askarov.



But this was also at a time when the UFC NEVER rematched anyone who had lost to the champ in 2 prior title fights. They only recently started doing that.



He's clearly the 6th best Flyweight of all time though behind the 5 prior/current Flyweight champs.