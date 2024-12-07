How good was Khabib’s older bro, Muhammad?

KillerIsBack V2
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2015
- Messages
- 10,769
- Reaction score
- 5,356
Although, both his siblings never cared about UFC and such, the only thing I could find is that Mohammad actually wrestled as a lot as an adult, and was on some episode of a Russian reality show related to the topic.
Any of my sherbro stalkers out there with more info?
It’s the boy on the right. Abdulmanap lookin sharp.
Ps: I do not give a shit about the sister, no need to bring her existence up.
Any of my sherbro stalkers out there with more info?
It’s the boy on the right. Abdulmanap lookin sharp.
Ps: I do not give a shit about the sister, no need to bring her existence up.