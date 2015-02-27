How good was Dariusz Michalczewski?

Killer ofTrolls
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Jun 21, 2013
- Messages
- 1,211
- Reaction score
- 0
The man many claim Roy ducked.
Where would u rank him?
[YT]jEKeuzPxwUk[/YT]
Where would u rank him?
[YT]jEKeuzPxwUk[/YT]
Stroker will be here to tell you all about him..
stroker only discerns greatness, not goodness
anyhow, Michalzewski was very good. One of the better euro's of recent times and a tight pressure fighter. RJJ probably would have beaten him, but still should have fought him. He was the true lineal champ, beat Hill and Griffin. Thazdi was pretty good to, had just beaten Toney.
I'm pretty sure its Stoker, not Stroker. Buncha fruits...
The man many claim Roy ducked.
I'm pretty sure its Stoker, not Stroker. Buncha fruits...
It was stroker, learn to read.