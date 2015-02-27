How good was Dariusz Michalczewski?

The man many claim Roy ducked.
Where would u rank him?

He was ok. He never fought outside of Germany and was pretty protective. His best win was probably Virgil Hill. He wasn't someone that needed to be ducked. Roy ducked a fight in Germany. After Seoul, Roy didn't want to fight a foreign fighter in his backyard.

I would put him below a lot of guys from that era.
 
MC Paul Barman said:
Stroker will be here to tell you all about him..
stroker only discerns greatness, not goodness


anyhow, Michalzewski was very good. One of the better euro's of recent times and a tight pressure fighter. RJJ probably would have beaten him, but still should have fought him. He was the true lineal champ, beat Hill and Griffin. Thazdi was pretty good to, had just beaten Toney.
 
ironfist05 said:
Genuine LOL out of me.

Nice work, friend.
 
" How good was Dariusz
Michalczewski?" Good enough to have Roy Jones Jr duck him throughout both of there Light Heavyweight dominance part of there careers.
 
I'm pretty sure its Stoker, not Stroker. Buncha fruits...
 
I saw an interview where Roy said that HBO offered Dariusz 5 million to come to the U.S for a fight with Roy & he said no.

Looking at some footage of Dariusz. ..I can't see him defeating a prime Roy. His style was a little too orthodox & basic imo. Roy would have dismantled him.
 
Didn't think he ever wanted to come stateside. May just be the narrative I remember.
 
Killer ofTrolls said:
The man many claim Roy ducked.
He would've been no match for Roy.

If you think Hopkins took the easy way out against Dawson, you'll have to take a look at the first Michalczewski-Rocchigiani fight. 20 000 booed him and he wanted to get out of the fight. I wouldn't be surprised if he declined an offer to fight Roy Jones Jr in the United States.
 
He didn't seem that great from the highlights. I think Golovkin, a middleweight, would beat him.
 
Roy would have beat the breaks off of him. He was a solid fighter though. Nothing special imo
 
