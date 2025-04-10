How good was Chael Sonnen back in his heydays?

There are some strong arguments for Chael being one of the best middleweights ever. He was the first fighter in the UFC to take Silva to deep waters and he was seconds away from winning, though the arm bar caught him off his guard. Still, there is still an ongoing debate on whether Chael Sonnen tapped, as right after the referee stopped Chael tried to punch Silva. Maybe the referee misunderstood, and it wasn't a tap... Some taps might get confused as it is used sometimes as a subtle way to move the opponents' arm in very small but in positions easier to get out of it.

The second fight vs Silva had some controversy since Silva seemed to have grabbed Chael's trunks to avoid him to get the distance Chael wished and punched Chael.

And Greg Jackson preferred to fight Vitor and said that JJ wouldn't fight Chael on short notice, stating that Chael is very dangerous if not approached in a cautious way. And that was Chael going to LHW for me of the few times he did. Chael said he took Tropicana and was juiced, and that he recognized JJ was juiced too looking at his body before the fight. And in fact, it was a match that JJ looked like a bear... He looked like a machine that wasn't human. Some obsessive analysts speculate that JJ used PEDs for the first time as it was against Chael... But the threat was serious enough that some theorize that JJ used so much of it for Chael, that his performance vs Gus was worse due to it — his body couldn't come off the overdose of PEDs due to Chael being the big threat to JJ and recover well with the Gus match being short notice.

Also, Chael was also seconds from being the winner. Joe Rogan said that JJ was just to brutal with Chael's trash talk and all, that Chael said JJ wasn't a professional but just a brat for avoiding him, that it made JJ go hard to the point he even broke his knee accidentally... But some specialist upon close review see that, in meaningful but hard for the average eyes to see, as a ploy from Chael all along... With his outstanding wrestling knowledge, some Sambo Russian specialists say Chael waited for the right angle to he himself break JJ's toes... Some even say that Chael might have even thrown it outside the cage as a protest of the stoppage, like he planned it all along in a meticulous way. In fact, JJ was wearing protection in his toes when about to face Gane, maybe clear signs that it wasn't JJ accidentally breaking his toe, but a high level specialized technique from Chael that destroyed his toe.
 
Still, there is still an ongoing debate on whether Chael Sonnen tapped, as right after the referee stopped Chael tried to punch Silva. Maybe the referee misunderstood, and it wasn't a tap... Some taps might get confused as it is used sometimes as a subtle way to move the opponents' arm in very small but in positions easier to get out of it.
There is not much debate and no controversy. It's very clear on video that he tapped. Yes, he tapped.

Whether he did it out of panic or reflex subconsciously, or just tried afterwards to pretend it didn't happen, is only speculative.
 
How are you defining "one of the best ever"? He's got some solid wins, his best streak being the three wins (vs Dan Miller, Okami and Marquardt) and a few other solid wins (Bisping, Brian Stan).

I think he's in the hall of very good. His wrestling was among the best in the division and his submission defence among the worst for guys in his level.
 
A solid fighter that posed issues to pretty much every opponent he faced - 8/10
His greatest talent was outside the ring where he was the clear, undisputed champion on the microphone.
 
ChatGPT, how good was Chael Sonnen back in his heydays?
Chael Sonnen was quite a notable figure in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). Known for his wrestling prowess and his ability to promote fights with his charismatic and often controversial trash talk, Sonnen made a significant impact in the sport.

Here are some highlights of his career:

Wrestling Background: Sonnen was an accomplished wrestler before transitioning to MMA. He was an NCAA Division I All-American and a two-time Pac-10 runner-up.

MMA Career: Sonnen competed in multiple weight classes, including middleweight, light heavyweight, and even heavyweight. He fought in major promotions like the UFC, Bellator, and WEC.

Notable Fights: Sonnen is perhaps best known for his bouts against Anderson Silva. In their first fight at UFC 117, Sonnen dominated Silva for most of the match before being submitted in the final round3. This fight is often remembered as one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history. He also fought other top fighters like Jon Jones, Michael Bisping, and Mauricio Rua.

Record: Sonnen's professional MMA record stands at 31 wins, 17 losses, and 1 draw. While he never won a major world championship, he was a top contender and challenged for titles multiple times.

Promotional Skills: Beyond his fighting skills, Sonnen was known for his ability to sell fights. His trash-talking and promotional abilities earned him the nickname "The American Gangster" and made him a fan favorite.

Overall, Sonnen's combination of wrestling skill, fighting spirit, and promotional talent made him a standout figure in MMA during his prime.
 
