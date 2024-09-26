How good was Anthony “the Hippopotamus” Perosh?

DiazSlap
A forgotten legend of early Australian MMA who was well rounded and had surprising power.
KO’d one of the best BJJ practitioners to fight in the UFC, Vincent Magalaes, within seconds.
Also choked out one of the best pure strikers at the time in Cyrille Diabate with ease.
The Hippo was legit.
