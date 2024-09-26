How good was Anthony “the Hippopotamus” Perosh?

A forgotten legend of early Australian MMA who was well rounded and had surprising power.

KO’d one of the best BJJ practitioners to fight in the UFC, Vincent Magalaes, within seconds.

Also choked out one of the best pure strikers at the time in Cyrille Diabate with ease.


The Hippo 🦛 was legit.
 
KO’d one of the best BJJ practitioners to fight in the UFC, Vincent Magalaes, within seconds.
I never saw many of Perosh's fights, but his win over Vinny ruined my night.

EDIT: I just looked up Perosh's record and wtf? I have no memory of him fighting CroCop.
 
he had his moments, but i mostly remember this
hqdefault.jpg
 
IIRC he was already relatively ancient by the time he started getting noticed, and they kind of used him as feed for the lions. And even then, he had some surprises left in him.
 
He was alright. I vaguely remember Ryan Bader delivering nasty GnP in their fight. Otherwise he was an older guy from a country who hadn't picked up in MMA yet, so never a top guy but he also was a national pioneer.
 
I remember him being a last minute replacement to fight cro cop. that didnt end well for him and I kind of wrote him off as a can. he went on a little winning streak after though. definitely a legit fighter. no shame in losing to cro cop.
 
I never saw many of Perosh's fights, but his win over Vinny ruined my night.

EDIT: I just looked up Perosh's record and wtf? I have no memory of him fighting CroCop.
many parlays were busted by perosh vs vinny that day lol
 
I remember him getting knocked out by Jimmo in 7 seconds and the celebration jimmo had after.
 
Good BJJ, but very stiff striking and pretty awful defence which got him banged out a few times.
 
Anthony Perosh did OK in the UFC


But yeah.. he was a middle of the pack LHW who got beaten the shit out of by Mirko and Bader and also got slept by Jimmo (RIP) in like 7 seconds.
 
