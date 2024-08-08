How good the chances of prime JDS win Tom Aspinall would be?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
459
Reaction score
98
JDS had a good take down defense back then except when facing a elite wrestling like Cain. Tom has a very good ground game and take downs, but cleary he's not in Cain's wrestling level. I think Cigano would be successful on keeping the fight in the feet
Tom is a great striking but takes hits when he explodes and Cigano with his speed + heavy hands combination was a real menace for anyone. This fight would be interesting like hell
 
I wouldn't bet against the JDS that made Werdum's ears wiggle against any of todays HW's other than Jones.
 
Swamp Rat Jones said:
I wouldn't bet against the JDS that made Werdum's ears wiggle against any of todays HW's other than Jones.
Click to expand...

It is sad but JDS has become the most underrated and forgotten great HW.

Both in abilities prime for prime and legacy. He could potentially beat any HW ever lived and his resume can easily be argued for top 5 if not top 3.
 
TheBulge said:
It is sad but JDS has become the most underrated and forgotten great HW.

Both in abilities prime for prime and legacy. He could potentially beat any HW ever lived and his resume can easily be argued for top 5 if not top 3.
Click to expand...
He's tainted by being in the shadow of Cain.
Similar to Cro Cop to the great Fedor.
 
I'm an Aspinall supporter, but I'd favor JDS.

JDS was a more technical striker than Aspinall. And Aspinall tends to attack in linear lines with his chin in the air, which is a bad recipe against someone with fast hands.
 
DanDragon Machi said:
JDS had a good take down defense back then except when facing a elite wrestling like Cain. Tom has a very good ground game and take downs, but cleary he's not in Cain's wrestling level. I think Cigano would be successful on keeping the fight in the feet
Tom is a great striking but takes hits when he explodes and Cigano with his speed + heavy hands combination was a real menace for anyone. This fight would be interesting like hell
Click to expand...
Stylistically Cigano would've been a very tough match up for Aspinall -- he had a granite chin and always stood right back up after being taken down. I figure Aspinall would've been best served to mix everything he could at Cigano but damn it's a tough fight to pick. JDS was something special in his prime.
 
This would be such a great fight. Very tough fight for both guys.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
My concerns about Big Tom Aspinall as a FAN
2
Replies
25
Views
792
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
C
What would Alex's legacy be if he defeated Aspinall at HW to win the belt and be 3 division champion but then loses to Jon Jones?
Replies
16
Views
763
cburm
cburm
octagonation
My UFC 300 dream Khamzat Chimaev vs Tom Aspinall - Khamzat Takes out Aspinall in the 1st rd
Replies
15
Views
778
AfroBanana
AfroBanana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,652
Messages
55,998,180
Members
175,028
Latest member
carlosjr107

Share this page

Back
Top