How good the chances of prime JDS win Tom Aspinall would be?

JDS had a good take down defense back then except when facing a elite wrestling like Cain. Tom has a very good ground game and take downs, but cleary he's not in Cain's wrestling level. I think Cigano would be successful on keeping the fight in the feet
Tom is a great striking but takes hits when he explodes and Cigano with his speed + heavy hands combination was a real menace for anyone. This fight would be interesting like hell
