How good is Yair Rodriguez?

Luffy

Luffy

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Nov 2, 2017
Messages
986
Reaction score
748
I mean, he seems to be a killer. Idk why he's not even within the top 5, he needs to be top 3, 3 or 1... Idk. It seems he hides his performance in certain fights to get it all on fights that he wants the perception to be low. He has a style in which he hides things with his hands again, he has a leading distracting hands and is a kicking master, elite. And it's one of the first ones to get that kind of finish off his back in debute... He can hurt pro fighters real bad when he wants. He is there to play.
 
