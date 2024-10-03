How good is that Rountree dude?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Honestly I've never seen him fight, I think it's because he hasn't fought any of the big dogs of the division and now they are throwing him to the wolves, damn

But I understand since Pereira is almost running out of challengers in that division already

But how good is the Rountree dude, has he crazy power? Is he like Romero was or something? How good is his striking technically? Does he have good ground game and if not can he hang with Pereira standing up?
 
