How good is Joe Schilling's Striking Really?

I just realized that the Rockhold fight in KC already happened and Rockhold knocks him out. I remember ever since he debuted he was hyped a lot as being an amazing striker but I've never been impressed. I get a lot of his fights he got taken down and subbed but even looking at his striking it was never something I was impressed with then against Rockhold gets KOd (I get we are talking about a 40 year old.) I'm shocked at how much notoriety he has in MMA/combat sports despite accomplishing nothing. I get his kickboxing accolades and all that but I'm not even talking about that, I'm talking about the popularity he got outside of that yet having no success.