How good is Chimaev's chin and toughness?

I just rewatched the Gilbert fight. The overhand that he ate at the end of the 2nd round is unreal. he took it right on the chin and it snapped his head back. He probably didn't see it as well.
Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that the same strike that dropped Usman in their title fight?

I am aware that Chimaev also got dropped 2 times but that overhand right was the hardest shot of the fight.

At MW he ate a lot of Usman's punches as well, without ever being wobbled.

From what I know, Gilbert has more power in his looping punches but Usman has more power in his jab and cross.

Clearly his chin is better now that he doesn't cut weight to WW.


It would be awesome if someone could post that overhand which Chimaev ate at the end of the 2 round.
 
We really haven't seen Chimaev challenged to know, but I will say his cardio seems a little suspect and if a man gasses their durability and toughness go to shit.
 
He's definitely tough but it's too early to say if he has an elite chin or not

His cardio is defs suspect tho
 
