How good could Blagoy “the Bulgarian Bull” Imanov been if not for that pneumothorax at a bar?

For you casuals who only seen Blagoy fight post attack in the less than mediocre UFC HW division might be fooled into thinking he is nothing special.
However, we are talking about a guy (pre-attack) who handed Fedor his first loss in combat sambo AND who was undefeated in MMA(pre-attack).
Blagoy basically took himself to the hospital with a knife stuck lodged in his chest.
Sure be is lucky to be alive but what could have been?
