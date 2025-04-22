How good could Blagoy “the Bulgarian Bull” Imanov been if not for that pneumothorax at a bar?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,411
Reaction score
2,521
For you casuals who only seen Blagoy fight post attack in the less than mediocre UFC HW division might be fooled into thinking he is nothing special.

However, we are talking about a guy (pre-attack) who handed Fedor his first loss in combat sambo AND who was undefeated in MMA(pre-attack).

Blagoy basically took himself to the hospital with a knife stuck lodged in his chest.

Sure be is lucky to be alive but what could have been?
 
DrRodentia said:
I dunno, but coming back from near death and never getting knocked out at HW with 27 fights prove he's as tough as they come.
Click to expand...
Hell yeah, had all the tools and tough as nails…

I hope he is doing well but gotta wonder what he could have achieved instead of taking decision L’s to the likes of Marcin Tybura….

<{hughesimpress}>
 
one of the most durable guys in UFC history, I remember francis' coach saying that he's the best sparring patner for francis because francis can just beat him up and blagoy never gets hurt lol
 
DiazSlap said:
For you casuals who only seen Blagoy fight post attack in the less than mediocre UFC HW division might be fooled into thinking he is nothing special.

However, we are talking about a guy (pre-attack) who handed Fedor his first loss in combat sambo AND who was undefeated in MMA(pre-attack).

Blagoy basically took himself to the hospital with a knife stuck lodged in his chest.

Sure be is lucky to be alive but what could have been?
Click to expand...
He was damn good even with the stabbing incident but honestly I feel had he been healthy and not stabbed in the heart (weird typing that out) he could've been even better. He was a wrecking ball outside of the UFC before the incident.
 
Blagoy has his chest stab. Mir has his motorcycle accident. Holdsworth has his training accident with a snake. Abe Lincoln had medical school.

We’ll never know.
 
NicholasJBasile said:
He was damn good even with the stabbing incident but honestly I feel had he been healthy and not stabbed in the heart (weird typing that out) he could've been even better. He was a wrecking ball outside of the UFC before the incident.
Click to expand...
Yeah gotta agree…iron chin, power, grappling, mentally tough AF…

What HW today can claim all that??
 
DiazSlap said:
Yeah gotta agree…iron chin, power, grappling, mentally tough AF…

What HW today can claim all that??
Click to expand...
His grappling/wrestling is what seemed to have taken the biggest hit. After the incident, he seemed to rely more on his striking. It got him far, but was a bit underminning of his overall game imo
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,003
Messages
57,201,642
Members
175,578
Latest member
GuramKratos

Share this page

Back
Top