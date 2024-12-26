How good are this girl wrestling skills?

DanDragon Machi
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 1,003
- Reaction score
- 734
It's my impression or she looks more athletic than most 170 lbs girls? She' fluid
Explosive and athletic and takes Belal Muhammad's WW belt with 6 months MMA training.
I've watched some 170 girls wrestling and they used be a little bit slow. Is she faster than average of her division? He looked faster than her opponent her tooShe had a good sprawl. She has good fundamentals and immediately went for and got the cradle. Had a nice stubby. Had some good wrist control. The other girl was outmatched physically. youth wrestling is awesome. Good folkstyle wrestler.
I'd give the chunky girl a good time.