How good are Martinez's leg kicks?

Martinez might have the heaviest leg kick I've ever seen at BW. I mean it only takes a single one to the calf and it immediately causes a big reaction from the opponent.

He and Barboza are the only figthters that have multiple Leg kick TKO victories in the UFC.



If he could do that to someone like Aldo, who's very good at checking kicks, then that could possibly make him the best leg kicker ever.



I'll be rooting for Aldo and hopefully he exchanges some leg kicks with Martinez.