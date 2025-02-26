Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Just rewatched this yesterday and it still holds up.
I just love the message of the movie.
Goes to show you there is more to genetic superiority.
A lot of great dialogue/quotes throughout the film.
I thought Jude Law had a stand out performance, helps that he looked immaculate in the film.
One of the best films for that type of genre imo and underrated in IMDB.
