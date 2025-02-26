  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies How good a movie is Gattaca?

  • 10 - It's a masterpiece.

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 9

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • 8

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I haven't seen the film.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Just rewatched this yesterday and it still holds up.

I just love the message of the movie.

Goes to show you there is more to genetic superiority.

A lot of great dialogue/quotes throughout the film.

I thought Jude Law had a stand out performance, helps that he looked immaculate in the film.

One of the best films for that type of genre imo and underrated in IMDB.



 
9/10 for me

The theme and message of the film always hits me in the feels (I'm a manlet). The soundtrack is also a big part of that
 
Zer said:
9/10 for me

The theme and message of the film always hits me in the feels (I'm a manlet). The soundtrack is also a big part of that
Yeah I forgot about the score it's bone chilling indeed. Mad respects Michael Nyman who composed the music. He's not really well known for any other films besides this.
 
