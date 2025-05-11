How garbage was UFC 315?

And Dana also no shows too lmao, it is just so clear that he doesn't give a shit about this anymore.
Without that main event we'd be talking about an all-time bad shitter
5 out of 10 isn't good a enough effort for a UFC ppv in my opinion. The UFC needs to do better.Check the results and you are fine. Other than Silva getting his skull dented by Barriault, no memorable moments. The card was not as bad as people say, but not great either. 5/10.
Navajo Stirling's fight was awful.I'm really surprised by the reaction here
I watch all the fights and I think it was actually a really good night overall.
The only 2 fights that were subpar were the Valentina and Cutelaba fight.
Oh well