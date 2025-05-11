How garbage was UFC 315?

Check the results and you are fine. Other than Silva getting his skull dented by Barriault, no memorable moments. The card was not as bad as people say, but not great either. 5/10.
 
Without that main event we'd be talking about an all-time bad shitter

And Dana also no shows too lmao, it is just so clear that he doesn't give a shit about this anymore.
 
Dana doesn't attend every card outside of the US, and that's nothing new.
 
I'm really surprised by the reaction here


I watch all the fights and I think it was actually a really good night overall.

The only 2 fights that were subpar were the Valentina and Cutelaba fight.

Oh well
 
These people are lying to you about it being better than paper. The 2 girls bout was typical doesn't belong here garbage. BSD looked like he hand picked someone out crowd and was struggling 1st round. Aldo came to throw hands and always shows to fight. JDM vs big head was better than expected because Jack kept it on the feet and was landing at a 3 to 1 clip. He was taking damage, Belals pillow fist were finding a way in but Jack is slick on feet and is fun to watch in Matrix mode.

It was a glorified fight night and only one worth checking out is the main if you like no knockdowns and no near finishes.
 
5 out of 10 isn't good a enough effort for a UFC ppv in my opinion. The UFC needs to do better.
 
Navajo Stirling's fight was awful.
 
Belal/JDM was a really good fight. Aldo/Zahabi was decent, last round was memorable. BSD/Prepolec was a meh mismatch. Both women’s fights were snoozers. Prelims had some good finishes.

All in all, it was better than I expected but I had very low expectations. Not worth the exorbitant price they charge of course, it was ok overall.
 
I thought it was actually a pretty good card, especially the prelims, they were awesome and violent as fuck.
 
Is Bruno Silva still alive? Serious question.lol

Left on a stretcher and looked bad. Never heard any updates on his health.
 
