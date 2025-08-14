How excited are you for UFC 319? (Full Card)

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
Pretty excited, mainly for the main event though. No time whatsoever for MVP/Cannonier, but apart from that I'm pretty locked in. Thing is, I'm quite busy on Sun so might have to only watch the PPV card.