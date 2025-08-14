  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How excited are you for UFC 319? (Full Card)

How excited are you for UFC 319? (Full Card)

  Total voters
    10
Pretty excited, mainly for the main event though. No time whatsoever for MVP/Cannonier, but apart from that I'm pretty locked in. Thing is, I'm quite busy on Sun so might have to only watch the PPV card.
 
Just watching for the main event. Don't care who wins the other fights but could be some interesting fights.

Also, why is an unranked dude fighting as co-main?
 
Ramon Antonio said:
Just watching for the main event. Don't care who wins the other fights but could be some interesting fights.

Also, why is an unranked dude fighting as co-main?
Perhaps reputation I guess. I don't know.
 
UFC better be praying that Khamzat shows up for this fight or this entire event is cooked.
 
5/10 I guess. The card is weak, but the main event is the stuff of legends.
 
