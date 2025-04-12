How excited are you for UFC 314? Which fights are you looking forward to most?

Davidjacksonjones
Archbishop of Church of Saint Jones
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 7,072
- Reaction score
- 43,209
As an Aussie and huge fan of Volk, I really hope he gets the win. He is approaching 40, and he is one or two brutal knockouts away from retirement imo. Don't know too much about the other guy, only that he is rank 3 and has 10 knockouts and is young and on a 5 fight win streak. Should be fun.
I think Paddy might win, Chandley has been so inactive waiting out on the sidelines for the Conor fight, and he has had a lot of losses in his last few fights.
Pitbull vs Yair should be fireworks
I think Paddy might win, Chandley has been so inactive waiting out on the sidelines for the Conor fight, and he has had a lot of losses in his last few fights.
Pitbull vs Yair should be fireworks