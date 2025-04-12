How excited are you for UFC 314? Which fights are you looking forward to most?

As an Aussie and huge fan of Volk, I really hope he gets the win. He is approaching 40, and he is one or two brutal knockouts away from retirement imo. Don't know too much about the other guy, only that he is rank 3 and has 10 knockouts and is young and on a 5 fight win streak. Should be fun.

I think Paddy might win, Chandley has been so inactive waiting out on the sidelines for the Conor fight, and he has had a lot of losses in his last few fights.

Pitbull vs Yair should be fireworks
The first event I'm going to watch live since Pereira-Ankalaev, and only third event this year I'll watch after Pereira-Ankalaev and du Plessis-Strickland.

6.5/10 fight card
 
I'm hella excited to see Patricio and Yan fight and hella hella excited to shitpost with my favourite peeps in the PBP thread, feels like it's been awhile. I just need to DO ALL THIS FUCKING WORK FIRST SO I DON'T STARVE TO DEATH IN THE FUCKING GUTTER WHY CAN'T THIS FUCKING CARD BE IN SAUDI ARABIA SO IT COULD START NOW AND I COULD LAUGH AT THAT FUCKING DOCTOR TELLING PEOPLE WITH BROKEN DICKS THEY'RE FAKING IT BEFORE THEY START VOMITING UNCONTROLLABLY AND BEING RUSHED TO A HOSPITAL FML
 
Pretty excited. Gonna hit the gym after work then double time it home to set up the fights in the backyard. Gonna grill pork ribs and even have some acid for the occasion
