I'm 24. I either lost contact or had a falling out with all my friends from HS and College
Didn't have many friends in HS and College to begin with, but I see almost none of them now. In the past 2 months, the only texts in my imessages is with my Mom and Dad. How fucking pathetic
Am I just absolutely cooked?
The good news is I'm going to Grad School in August and its a big party school. But even then... establishing a friend group at 24 in Uni will be a huge uphill battle
