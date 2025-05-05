Social How exactly do you get a whole new friend group at 24? Are you just cooked if your friendless at 24?

I'm 24. I either lost contact or had a falling out with all my friends from HS and College

Didn't have many friends in HS and College to begin with, but I see almost none of them now. In the past 2 months, the only texts in my imessages is with my Mom and Dad. How fucking pathetic

Am I just absolutely cooked?

The good news is I'm going to Grad School in August and its a big party school. But even then... establishing a friend group at 24 in Uni will be a huge uphill battle
 
If you can't make friends at grad school, you should probably just give up. Lots of other ways to meet people, too.

I'm older than you & have made new friends in the past ten years, and I'm a bit of a prick.
 
Milgrim said:
If you can't make friends at grad school, you should probably just give up. Lots of other ways to meet people, too.

I'm older than you & have made new friends in the past ten years, and I'm a bit of a prick.
How did you make them
 
Enjoy it fam silence is a blessin' fi real

if yuh get too lonely deh sum bar where only men go to evry1 nice AF old heads got bandz too mi always get free drinks
 
Beyond work and school -- you can focus on your hobbies where most people are doing what they want to do to enjoy life.

And those hobbies are where you can meet people you want to hang out with, even though all of them won't turn out to be friends, but acquaintances or even rivals.
 
You make friends by being a social person, going out and actually meeting people, just being a conversationalist and saying hello to strangers on a regular basis can lead to conversations and you'd be surprised at how many people you can meet that way

What hobbies are you into, pursue those hobbies and make friends through that community

It is easier than ever to meet people with similar interests through Facebook groups and other social media forums, Ive made a large group of friends that way

It is so frickin easy to meet people now days through the power of the internet, just take the initiative and start doing it
 
If youre curious, you can also check out some churches in your local area, thats also a great way to meet large communities of people, not everyone of them might be for you but it doesnt hurt to sample things and give it a shot, you may be pleasantly surprised at what you find
 
You really only want 3-4 friends after 25. The people with more are doing shit every weekend and that is something I had no interest in once I hit my late 20s
 
Pittie Petey said:
If youre curious, you can also check out some churches in your local area, thats also a great way to meet large communities of people, not everyone of them might be for you but it doesnt hurt to sample things and give it a shot, you may be pleasantly surprised at what you find
I said I'm 24, not 64. The average age in churches is like 70
 
ManosphereMale said:
I said I'm 24, not 64. The average age in churches is like 70
That right there shows your ignorance, kid, my church is full of thousands of people in your age group, its a vibrant thriving community full of great, successful people and our story is not unique, theres church communities just like mine all over this great land of ours


But go ahead and be dismissive of quality suggestions as you beg for friends on the internet, what youre doing seems to be working great so far
 
Pittie Petey said:
That right there shows your ignorance, kid, my church is full of thousands of people in your age group, its a vibrant thriving community full of great, successful people and our story is not unique, theres church communities just like mine over this great land of ours


But go ahead and be dismissive of quality suggestions as you beg for friends on the internet, what youre doing seems to be working great so far
I was thinking up a response and I saw this and deleted it. His dismissal of your suggestion had a arrogant tone. Maybe I read it wrong but that's what I got.

If op lost all his childhood friends and can't make more then I suggest they were just friends of convenance. I make friends easily so mayhaps I take it for granted but my suggestion is to just talk to neighbors, strangers, fellow bar goers, gym goers, etc... Engage in good activities, if you spend your time doing worthwhile things you may meet worthwhile people.
 
Maybe stay away from toxic "manosphere" bullshit and actually get involved in your community. Go to church, get involved with local volunteer/mutual aid efforts, stop listening to Andrew Tate, and stop complaining about how lonely you are on a fucking karate forum.
 
24 is young as fuck
You have plenty of time
Just wait till your 40’s lol
 
