How entertaining was UFC 316? Rate 1-10

I’m posting this early so I don’t forget
————————
Just looking at the entertainment quality of the fights. Did they deliver?

Also give you takes on...

1) What did you think of the whole card?

2)What was FOTN?

3)Who deserves POTN?

4) Did the main event deliver?
 
I’d give like a 8. I think it was good but not great. Both the main and comain ended and finishes that was fun.
 
I have it at a 6, but honestly it probably deserves a 7. Merab and Kayla definitely elevated it.
 
3. None of them kept eyes on screen. So pretty typical UFC card
 
7 overall.

FOTN - Merab/O'malley

POTN- Merab

Yes it delivered, O'malley made good changes but just wasn't enough...Merab is the truest warrior I've ever seen..its just what he was made to do...
 
8. Solid card. No big names but also good matchups that played out and were entertaining. I hated main event because sick of rematches but happy Merab got paid for it.
 
That was a very good, not excellent card. 8/10.
 
I missed the Holland win and skipped the prelims.

Bautista fights aren't my cup of tea but it was alright.

Pyfer landed some bombs so it was kind of fun even though it didn't feel like high level MMA.

Kayla got the win pretty easy, fight wasnt overly exciting, but was dominant, and Amanda entering the cage after made it exciting.

Merab... Fight of the night and performance of the night. I will never stop arguing with sherdoggers that this guy is in the top 5 for most entertaining guys on the roster right now. Love him and glad he got a finish so some people can take their lame jokes elsewhere
 
I gave it a 6. There were some good stoppages and Merab sent Father Time away once more,,,, but as a whole, there were too many underperformances to rate the card higher as a whole.

A little above average
 
