Musk is the definition of the insecure kid who was raised being told he was a special boy. He’s someone who is deeply deeply lonely, but is also insecure enough that he can’t handle anyone giving him slight criticism. Musk going on Joe Rogan and saying that shitposting was huge for him, because it was the first time he got people to laugh.

His public shift to the right started when the Left started pointing out that he can’t treat workers that way and started giving the faintest of criticisms.

In his “why I left the Democratic Party” speech he mentioned that it was big union - and it’s hard not to read his hatred of unions as not about profit maximization, but because someone is telling special emerald boy that he can’t do something and that must mean that they hate special emerald boy.



I think his shift to the right literally happened because all the conservatives grifters and Putin's suckdolls kept telling him he was so funny and it let Musk pretend that he was popular without ever actually having to be vulnerable.

I might be oversimplifying a bit but I think he’s just a kid who desperately wanted a hug, but could never stand being told that he was the reason he is so lonely. It’s why Musk keeps shitposting and doing dad puns.

He wants the same dopamine burst of an upvoted comment and will spend billions to get it. it’s why he responds to so many reply guys - they’re the only thing close to an actual friend.



Musk is pathetic in a way that most conservative grifters aren’t. I think most right wingers have a shred of ideology underneath their layers of fakeneas (like, crowder and tucker are lying shitheads - but I think they believe their ideology, even if it’s not the specific things they’re saying) - but Musk literally just wants friends. He’s the SpongeBob episode where he rips his pants, but just buys Bikini Bottom when people stop laughing.