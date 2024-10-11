How effective is spamming oblique kicks?

Gonna be eating a big 1 2 in no time. Khalil did that against a guy and tko’d him.
 
If they land clean, you only need one or two. It's a tricky thing to defend. You can't time and counter if your knees aren't stable.
If you're spamming them, they're not landing clean. Better to just pick your shots and try to make them count.
 
i can conclude that either they are not effective against alex pereira or khalil forgot he can do oblique kicks
It is the distance. You need a height or leg length advantage to do the effectively. That is why Jones could do them in LHW, but I don't think we see it at HW.
 
I spam love to my wife, she hasn't knocked me out yet sir lol
I was going to make a joke about lemurs having sex often but I was disappointed to learn that some lemurs only have sex once or twice a year. That's pretty sad. At least they can get high.
 
I was going to make a joke about lemurs having sex often but I was disappointed to learn that some lemurs only have sex once or twice a year. That's pretty sad. At least they can get high.
This lemur still gets nookie regularly thank the gods sir lol
 
