How effective is spamming oblique kicks?

Ask Khalil Rountree
he didn't throw any of those against alex pereira
So what can you conclude from that?
Spamming anything is probably a good way to get timed and knocked out.
Spamming anything is probably a good way to get timed and knocked out.
Didn't want to make him mad.
Imagine what Khalil's face would have looked like if Poatan was mad mad. lol
It is the distance. You need a height or leg length advantage to do the effectively. That is why Jones could do them in LHW, but I don't think we see it at HW.i can conclude that either they are not effective against alex pereira or khalil forgot he can do oblique kicks
pun intended, sir.
