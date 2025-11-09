How Does Zhang Weili Do Against the Flyweight Top 5?

Alright Sherbums, let’s narrow this down. Forget the rest of the pack how would Zhang Weili really do if she moved up to face the top five women at 125 lbs? We’ve all seen her wreck people at strawweight, but flyweight is a different jungle. Bigger frames, more strength, longer reach. So how far could Weili go if she joined the top of this division?



We’ve already seen how Rose Namajunas struggled moving up to 125. She’s had mixed results, losing to the elite like Manon Fiorot and barely scraping past mid-tier competition. That jump from strawweight to flyweight isn’t easy. So the question is could Weili succeed where Rose fell short?



Valentina Shevchenko (Champion)





The queen of precision and patience. Valentina’s timing, defense, and counter-striking have frozen elite opponents before they could even get started. Weili’s pressure and power could make this interesting, but closing distance without getting lit up by Valentina’s counters is no easy task. This would be a chess match pure violence disguised as strategy.











Manon Fiorot



France’s finest sniper. Manon’s movement, range management, and side kicks keep opponents off rhythm. Weili might be faster, but Fiorot’s frame and control could make it hard for her to muscle in like she does at 115. This one would come down to who controls the distance Manon’s jab or Weili’s explosiveness.



Natália Silva



Maybe the most dangerous sleeper in the division. Fast, slick, and unorthodox — Silva’s spinning attacks and constant motion could catch anyone. But she’s never faced someone with Weili’s blend of strength and technique. This one could be chaos from the opening bell.











Alexa Grasso



Weili and Alexa actually have a lot in common: elite striking, underrated grappling, and absurd toughness. The difference is that Grasso’s defense and patience could make it a longer, more methodical fight. Grasso knows how to neutralize aggression, but Weili’s raw power might be too much to hold back.



Erin Blanchfield



The stylistic nightmare. If Weili can’t stay upright, she’s in deep trouble. Erin’s chain wrestling and top control are suffocating. But on the feet, Weili would light her up. This fight is all about who dictates where it takes placeoctagon control versus chaos.











So Sherbums, if Weili jumped to flyweight tomorrow, who out of these five beats her first? And who do you think she actually finishes? Would she make a title run, or get outmuscled at the top?