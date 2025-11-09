How Does Zhang Weili Do Against the Flyweight Top 5?

Alright Sherbums, let’s narrow this down. Forget the rest of the pack how would Zhang Weili really do if she moved up to face the top five women at 125 lbs? We’ve all seen her wreck people at strawweight, but flyweight is a different jungle. Bigger frames, more strength, longer reach. So how far could Weili go if she joined the top of this division?

We’ve already seen how Rose Namajunas struggled moving up to 125. She’s had mixed results, losing to the elite like Manon Fiorot and barely scraping past mid-tier competition. That jump from strawweight to flyweight isn’t easy. So the question is could Weili succeed where Rose fell short?

Valentina Shevchenko (Champion)


The queen of precision and patience. Valentina’s timing, defense, and counter-striking have frozen elite opponents before they could even get started. Weili’s pressure and power could make this interesting, but closing distance without getting lit up by Valentina’s counters is no easy task. This would be a chess match pure violence disguised as strategy.





Manon Fiorot

France’s finest sniper. Manon’s movement, range management, and side kicks keep opponents off rhythm. Weili might be faster, but Fiorot’s frame and control could make it hard for her to muscle in like she does at 115. This one would come down to who controls the distance Manon’s jab or Weili’s explosiveness.

Natália Silva

Maybe the most dangerous sleeper in the division. Fast, slick, and unorthodox — Silva’s spinning attacks and constant motion could catch anyone. But she’s never faced someone with Weili’s blend of strength and technique. This one could be chaos from the opening bell.





Alexa Grasso

Weili and Alexa actually have a lot in common: elite striking, underrated grappling, and absurd toughness. The difference is that Grasso’s defense and patience could make it a longer, more methodical fight. Grasso knows how to neutralize aggression, but Weili’s raw power might be too much to hold back.

Erin Blanchfield

The stylistic nightmare. If Weili can’t stay upright, she’s in deep trouble. Erin’s chain wrestling and top control are suffocating. But on the feet, Weili would light her up. This fight is all about who dictates where it takes placeoctagon control versus chaos.





So Sherbums, if Weili jumped to flyweight tomorrow, who out of these five beats her first? And who do you think she actually finishes? Would she make a title run, or get outmuscled at the top?
 
i'd like to see her fight brandon royval. royval isn't really strong and his ground game sucks, so i think weili would surprise people.
 
Alright Sherbums, let’s narrow this down.
Why, in any of your (or any other) plethora of these weirdo threads/polls, is there never the option like "cut the whole damn shit-show; it's a huge win for the fans."

And then ask yourself how overwhelmingly that choice would win, no matter the actual way that you phrase the OP that grown-ass men have to be legitimately, emotionally disturbed to enjoy.

I mean who doesn't love this kinda shit?

why-wmma.gif


And this?

slap-eye-blood.gif


You people have Moms, yeah?
 
Why, in any of your (or any other) plethora of these weirdo threads/polls, is there never the option like "cut the whole damn shit-show; it's a huge win for the fans."

And then ask yourself how overwhelmingly that choice would win, no matter the actual way that you phrase the OP that grown-ass men have to be legitimately, emotionally disturbed to enjoy.

I mean who doesn't love this kinda shit?

why-wmma.gif


And this?

slap-eye-blood.gif


You people have Moms, yeah?
Pretty sure I already read this post once.

What's going on Sherbro?
 
Why, in any of your (or any other) plethora of these weirdo threads/polls, is there never the option like "cut the whole damn shit-show; it's a huge win for the fans."

And then ask yourself how overwhelmingly that choice would win, no matter the actual way that you phrase the OP that grown-ass men have to be legitimately, emotionally disturbed to enjoy.

I mean who doesn't love this kinda shit?

why-wmma.gif


And this?

slap-eye-blood.gif


You people have Moms, yeah?
It's the new "I'm an incel and hate WMMA and anyone who likes it is disturbed/weird" thing that these haters are latching onto at the moment. These wankers sook so hard it's hilarious haha. You could drown in the amount of tears these whiners shed.
 
Pretty silly timing as well to say Valentina vs Weili is going to be an extremely high level fight.

It doesn't suck on paper, it doesn't suck on the highlight reel, it doesn't suck in terms of imaginative potential, and I'm also sure it won't suck in real life unless one of them gets too big of a wrestling advantage - but I don't think they will.

Desperate bastards.
 
I think Zhang will just get controlled by lots of girls at this point in her career. She's definitely skilled that Erin, but Erin might just be too young and strong and control her for too long.

Manon is the same sort of deal.

She'd probably flog Grasso.

Natalia would destroy her.
 
oski-checking-in.gif


because I'm just objectively right here.

No one answers because it's obvious!

Why, in plethora of these weirdo wmma threads/polls is there never an option with something like:
"cut the whole damn shit-show; it's a huge win for the fans."

And then ask yourself how overwhelmingly that choice would win. Every single time.

Can you even do that?

And for those who can't figure out a better co-main, there isn't much left to say, but go rewatch the last horrid girly 5 round horror show where they end up putting the strapon the cute one with the sweet ass which she's clearly very proud of.
 
I have a hard time getting over her getting controlled by Rose on the ground..
 
In mens MMA, flyweight/bantamweight are one of the most notable divisions in terms of size discrepancy. It's incredibly hard for one guy to move up or down to those weight classes and still perform well - might be the most difficult in MMA.

Take away another 10 pounds from 125 and now you're at strawweight. Zhang is just way too small for some of those girls. There is a reason why boxing has 3 and 5 pound weight differences when you start getting into the baby weight classes.

As Rogan said, that's nearly 10% of a strawweight fighters contracted weight. In general, going up in weight I think only works well if you have natural knock out power which Zhang doesn't have much of. She's more of a physical workhorse like Volk.
 
I think maybe Zhang would have a chance beating Manon, Grasso, and maybe Barber. I think Silva or Blanchfield would be too much for her.
 
Based off last night, not well imo
 
IDK about Barber. Maycee is even bigger than Val. I think she would bully and FINISH Weili

And definitely not Manon. Manon is MASSIVE he reach and distance control would look just as dominant
 
Unfortunately most of FLW will be too big and strong for Zhang, her best bet is going back down to SW and challenge Dern.
 
