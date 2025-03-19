AmonTobin
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2023
- Messages
- 11,618
- Reaction score
- 21,840
Has anyone seen this report? Your thoughts? Agree/disagree?
U.S. could lose democracy status, says global watchdoghttps://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-democracy-report-1.7486317
Democracy Report 2025https://www.v-dem.net/
Authoritarian suppression further on the rise: EIU 2024 democracy report
https://www.democracywithoutborders.org/de/35822/authoritarian-suppression-further-on-the-rise-eiu-2024-democracy-report/
Democracy Index 2024https://www.eiu.com/n/campaigns/democracy-index-2024/
