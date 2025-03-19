  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International How does US democracy compare to the rest of world in 2025?

Has anyone seen this report? Your thoughts? Agree/disagree?



U.S. could lose democracy status, says global watchdog​

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/trump-democracy-report-1.7486317

Democracy Report 2025

https://www.v-dem.net/


Authoritarian suppression further on the rise: EIU 2024 democracy report​

https://www.democracywithoutborders.org/de/35822/authoritarian-suppression-further-on-the-rise-eiu-2024-democracy-report/

Democracy Index 2024

https://www.eiu.com/n/campaigns/democracy-index-2024/
 
Still a democracy, but it's been backsliding for most of the 21st century. The American obsession with believing the 2A is the most important defense for democracy is one of the reasons, since it's come at the expense of ignoring other more critical factors. Freedom of speech, free press, economic inequality, etc.

Hopefully it reverses, but so far the trajectory is accelerating in the wrong direction.

Also another reason for the backsliding: Imperial wars always come home, and their impact is rarely pro-democracy.
 
