He'd be in Prime Stipe Miocic position to go and pad his resume against the aging names in this division. LW is definitely on a big downswing atm so he'd probably do quite well.



Source: Dan Hooker is nearly ranked top 5 with only 2 split decisions and a win over a journeyman separating him from an ugly 1-4 streak where he was stopped 3 times. Let that sink in.