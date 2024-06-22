  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How does prime RDA do against Charles Oliveira?

I think RDA in his prime was a bad matchup for Oliveira. He is tighter and more defensively sound on the feet, while having enough pop in his shots to hurt Oliveira.

He could also take him down to score points, being a decent offensive wrestler and having the best submission defense in the division (4th degree BJJ black belt, never been submitted).

Pre-IV ban RDA would especially be bad news for Charles I think.
 
The RDA that fought Pettis has a good chance of doing the same pressure style victory against Charles.
 
