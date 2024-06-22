How does prime RDA do against Charles Oliveira?

achoo42
I think RDA in his prime was a bad matchup for Oliveira. He is tighter and more defensively sound on the feet, while having enough pop in his shots to hurt Oliveira.
He could also take him down to score points, being a decent offensive wrestler and having the best submission defense in the division (4th degree BJJ black belt, never been submitted).
Pre-IV ban RDA would especially be bad news for Charles I think.
