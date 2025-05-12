How does Natalia Silva fare against Valentina?

I think Natalia’s style is unique and is still show improving. I don’t think Valentina can keep her down for prolonged periods of time.

Manon forced Valentina to use her striking, but it’s obvious if she fought Natalia she wouldn’t want to be one the feet against such a nimble and sharp striker despite her striking accolades. She panic wrestled when Alexa dropped her in the second fight. Thoughts?
 
She'll do well. Val likes to tap from range and wait for someone to come in to counter them. Natalia has far more tools at range, though. Val's grappling would likely be shut down, too, as Natalie has shown to be next to impossible to take down lately. val might be able to do well in mid range, but I think Natalia's hand speed will help her hold her own there.

I favor Natalia
 
