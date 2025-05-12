How does Natalia Silva fare against Valentina?

Kaiokenrye24
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2016
- Messages
- 5,619
- Reaction score
- 1,754
I think Natalia’s style is unique and is still show improving. I don’t think Valentina can keep her down for prolonged periods of time.
Manon forced Valentina to use her striking, but it’s obvious if she fought Natalia she wouldn’t want to be one the feet against such a nimble and sharp striker despite her striking accolades. She panic wrestled when Alexa dropped her in the second fight. Thoughts?
