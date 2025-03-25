How does Matt Hughes do in today's era of Welterweight?

Subline
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2024
- Messages
- 541
- Reaction score
- 1,573
Matt Hughes vs WWs of 2025Majority agree that Hughes is the 2nd/3rd greatest WW of all time based on his greatness relative to his time. How would he do in today's era of welterweight?
Could he still impose his wrestling heavy style and submission skills on the well rounded fighters of today? He does have a win over GSP who, even at 23, was extremely well rounded, and smashed BJ Penn in fight 2. I believe his style would translate well and there's many winnable matchups for him.