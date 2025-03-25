  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How does Matt Hughes do in today's era of Welterweight?

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 19, 2024
Messages
541
Reaction score
1,573
Hughes.jpg

Matt Hughes vs WWs of 2025

Majority agree that Hughes is the 2nd/3rd greatest WW of all time based on his greatness relative to his time. How would he do in today's era of welterweight?

Could he still impose his wrestling heavy style and submission skills on the well rounded fighters of today? He does have a win over GSP who, even at 23, was extremely well rounded, and smashed BJ Penn in fight 2. I believe his style would translate well and there's many winnable matchups for him.
 
3Cnk8a6.png

pvaeHJK.png


Aside from whatever adjustments you wanna make for "pace of a fight" / "accuracy of statistics", it's amazing to note that Matt Hughes and Sean Brady have a very, very similar sequence of stats, except for TD Def.

But then Brady hasn't had to face guys like GSP/Sherk who will wrestle ya right back.

I think if we assume Brady is now in his prime and is a legit contender, then Hughes would obviously be right up there. If you don't think Brady has any shot at winning the belt, I'd also assume you'd consider that Hughes might not either.
 
In today's MMA landscape Matt Hughes at 5'9" with a 73" reach probably fights at LW.
I think Matt Hughes vs Islam or Khabib would be very interesting.
He beats many of the top LWs of today in fact possibly all of them.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
In today's MMA landscape Matt Hughes at 5'9" with a 73" reach probably fights at LW.
I think Matt Hughes vs Islam or Khabib would be very interesting.
He beats many of the top LWs of today in fact possibly all of them.
he might be smaller for a WW now a days, but his physical strength is still probably at the very top of WW history. the man was AN OX in his prime.
 
Striking would be a problem but fighters today are generally pretty dumb and Hughes, to his credit, had a great fight IQ. Could he cut to 155 if he was in his 20s again? Good enough wrestling and grappling to win a lot of fights.
 
His strength would still be an advantage over most, add that with his wrestling which he was very good with and his subs and chin, he'd still be top 10, top 5 but that's where careful matchmaking would come into play.
 
He's old and got hit by a train, so he probably wouldn't do very well today.
 
