How does Marvin Vettori have no power?

Do Italians famously lack power?
I was just being an asshole. But aside from the gold medal sprinter who’s part black or something, I can’t really think of an Italian power athlete or athlete that had notable “power.” Maybe in soccer? I don’t know.

Italians let me know brah.
 
Has anyone else built like Vettori ever completely lacked power like him? It’s like he has the opposite of Anthony Johnson’s DNA.
I don't know if they were built like him, but Phil Davis, Covington, Fitch, Shields, Sonnen and others who were physically strong grapplers had very little punching power.
 
Did he KO Roman “Italian Dream” Italy?
 
I don't know if they were built like him, but Phil Davis, Covington, Fitch, Shields, Sonnen and others who were physically strong grapplers had very little punching power.
That’s different because they aren’t jacked white boy brawlers. Those guys are all pure grapplers
 
some people are just like that, aljo is jacked and has no power, same with Movsar evloev, vettori has some power but way less than what'd you expect
 
That’s different because they aren’t jacked white boy brawlers. Those guys are all pure grapplers
Maybe, but plenty of other wrestlers like Hendo, Chandler, Gaethje, Romero, Randleman, etc. had heavy hands.
 
To be fair. He looked much slimmer this fight. Doesn't negate the rest of his history
 
I was just being an asshole. But aside from the gold medal sprinter who’s part black or something, I can’t really think of an Italian power athlete or athlete that had notable “power.” Maybe in soccer? I don’t know.

Italians let me know brah.
Rocky Balboa
 
Here are the genetics of Marvin as fighter

Cardio 5/5
Strength 4.5/5
Power 1/5

Mentally

Work ethic 5/5
Toughness 4.5/5
Creativity 1/5
Fight iq 2/5

He's got all the slow fitch fibres, s strong and durable. Not explosive nor smart to do anything that isn't basic and straight forward.

Simply slow twitch dominant athlete.
 
