How does Marvin Vettori have no power?

Has anyone else built like Vettori ever completely lacked power like him? It’s like he has the opposite of Anthony Johnson’s DNA.
Do Italians famously lack power?He’s Italian. They’re good with marble though.
Do Italians famously lack power?
I don't know if they were built like him, but Phil Davis, Covington, Fitch, Shields, Sonnen and others who were physically strong grapplers had very little punching power.
That's different because they aren't jacked white boy brawlers. Those guys are all pure grapplers
Maybe, but plenty of other wrestlers like Hendo, Chandler, Gaethje, Romero, Randleman, etc. had heavy hands.
Lol aljo and movsar are half Vettori’s size. They’re pretty shredded, but midgets in comparison.some people are just like that, aljo is jacked and has no power, same with Movsar evloev, vettori has some power but way less than what'd you expect
Rocky BalboaI was just being an asshole. But aside from the gold medal sprinter who’s part black or something, I can’t really think of an Italian power athlete or athlete that had notable “power.” Maybe in soccer? I don’t know.
Italians let me know brah.