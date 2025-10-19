How does Mallott fair against Brady, Garry, Prates

Cheese_&_mma_lover
I suspect Mallott will beat all of those guys. They are all specialists, but Mallott is very well rounded.
His hand speed was way faster than Holland which i thought was surprising.
Alot of people discount Mallott from the Magny fight but that was poor ref stoppage. There was very little time on the clock and Magny was just hitting him w those pitter patter punches.
