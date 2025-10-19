How does Mallott fair against Brady, Garry, Prates

I suspect Mallott will beat all of those guys. They are all specialists, but Mallott is very well rounded.

His hand speed was way faster than Holland which i thought was surprising.

Alot of people discount Mallott from the Magny fight but that was poor ref stoppage. There was very little time on the clock and Magny was just hitting him w those pitter patter punches.
 
When JDM fought Holland it was a very close SD, and many people thought Holland won that fight

Mallott dominated Holland standing. He is way faster than JDM. Seems like a better striking version of JDM but with slick takedowns and submissions.

Canada might have their next GSP.
 
I suspect Mallott will beat all of those guys. They are all specialists, but Mallott is very well rounded.

His hand speed was way faster than Holland which i thought was surprising.

Alot of people discount Mallott from the Magny fight but that was poor ref stoppage. There was very little time on the clock and Magny was just hitting him w those pitter patter punches.
Nah, Garry and Brady both smoke Malott.

He might beat Prates.
 
loses to all i believe. I think he'd probably lose to geoff neal

he's young and he may improve, but as he is now? yeah probably loses all those fights
He's not that young is the thing. Is he still considered a rising prospect at 33? I don't think outside of HW you can be.
 
This is going to age like sun dried milk.
 
Malott didn't impress me at all last night. He is well rounded but he struggled to get a win over a heavily compromised Holland. I don't see much promise in Malott, but I can see him being an attraction to Canadian fans (since that's pretty much the only place he fights) and as a gatekeeper to top 15 talent. He's too flat footed and predictable to compete against the upper echelon imo
 
Prates sleeps him, Brady grapple fucks and likely subs him and Garry point fights him to a decision win.

The Holland JDM beat isn't the same Holland Malott beat. That was prime Holland JDM beat where as Malott beat the declining Holland.
 
Mallot is decent, not elite. At 33, hes about as good as he is going to get. They will trot him out on Canda cards until he bottoms out, he's never going to get close to a title or contender bout.
 
OMG, wait...

Did the UFC finally smuggle Malott into the rankings?!

Okay, okay, they're gonna have to give him DRod next, that's the only top 14 he could plausibly beat, and I'm not convinced he'll get it done...
 
Eh D-rod is ancient and a very limited fighter. Extremely winnable fight for Malott, might even sub him.
 
Ooph, I dunno man.

But that is definitely the fight to make for Malott next.

Obviously it will be up in Canada is a co-main or something.

I don't see Malott out-striking DRod and I'm not sure I see him getting the TD either.

DRod is the stand out guy to aim at in that top 14. Everyone else looks like a nightmare for Malott.
 
