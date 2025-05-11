How does Islam Do Against the Top 5 WWs

They aren't updated on the site today for exact order, but by pulling out Belal, we get:Champ- JDM1) Sean Brady2) Shavkat3) Leon4) Usman5) GarryJDM is too much for Islam. The way Belal couldn't keep him down gives me little reason to believe Islam could.I have a theory that Brady has improved a lot since he lost to Belal and would be too much for Islam with his dominant grappling- Islam has not had to deal with another dominant control grappler, and this is a higher weight class. We would be seeing him on the bottom for extended periods unlike before.Shavkat also would be too much for Islam; I don't see that going well for him, although it might be a grinder. Islam again would have to survive underneath his opponent for extended times.Leon and Usman may have decayed bad enough to lose to Islam at this point, but if Usman is as good as he was against Khamzat, I'm not so sure. Kham is much bigger than Islam and probably more dominant as a grappler P4P.I might call the Garry fight a draw, but Islam would be very motivated to win that fight so that he didn't get capped on by Sherbros for "losing to a cuck."So no, I don't like Islam's chances all that well at WW and think he will struggle with fighting bigger guys in a top 5 that is relatively strong. This division has actually grown intriguing recently, as JDM, Shavkat, Garry, and Brady have emerged as top fighters. Islam picked a tough time to try to clean out the division at WW if that's what he wants to do.