How does Islam Do Against the Top 5 WWs

They aren't updated on the site today for exact order, but by pulling out Belal, we get:
Champ- JDM
1) Sean Brady
2) Shavkat
3) Leon
4) Usman
5) Garry

JDM is too much for Islam. The way Belal couldn't keep him down gives me little reason to believe Islam could.

I have a theory that Brady has improved a lot since he lost to Belal and would be too much for Islam with his dominant grappling- Islam has not had to deal with another dominant control grappler, and this is a higher weight class. We would be seeing him on the bottom for extended periods unlike before.

Shavkat also would be too much for Islam; I don't see that going well for him, although it might be a grinder. Islam again would have to survive underneath his opponent for extended times.

Leon and Usman may have decayed bad enough to lose to Islam at this point, but if Usman is as good as he was against Khamzat, I'm not so sure. Kham is much bigger than Islam and probably more dominant as a grappler P4P.

I might call the Garry fight a draw, but Islam would be very motivated to win that fight so that he didn't get capped on by Sherbros for "losing to a cuck." 🤣

So no, I don't like Islam's chances all that well at WW and think he will struggle with fighting bigger guys in a top 5 that is relatively strong. This division has actually grown intriguing recently, as JDM, Shavkat, Garry, and Brady have emerged as top fighters. Islam picked a tough time to try to clean out the division at WW if that's what he wants to do.
 
I personally think he can beat all of them. Garry is overrated, Belal already beat Brady and Islam would beat him worse. JDM is the most competitive matchup. I personally think Islam beats Shavkat easily, but I can see why some people would say Shavkat is the toughest matchup.

Usman is just too old and shot to beat Islam. Ditto for Leon.
 
Brady and Shavkat are the most interesting, he probably wrecks the others. Even with Brady the grappling is probably a wash and he keeps it standing and boxes him up. Shavkat is the most interesting because they're probably pretty close in striking and once it's on the ground, so it comes down to whether Islam's skill advantage in wrestling is enough to make up for Shavkat's size advantage.
 
size difference matters, a lot

im not sure Islam beats any of these
 
