  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How does Chandler vs Islam go?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,124
Reaction score
4,323
I know this is probably not going to happen (thank god) but if it does, how does it go? Do you see it as a mis-match? an easy win for Islam or can it be competitive at times?

Chandler is super dangerous in the first round but I doubt he will try that against Islam and get risked taken down. I wonder if he will try to wrestle Islam given how he hyped up wrestling vs sambo in the call out tweet.

How do you think it goes? Is it a bigger mismatch than Dustin vs Islam was thought to be?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Rewatch Islam Makhashev vs Dustin Poirier fight analysis
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
blocnoir
blocnoir
TerraRayzing
Islam vs Arman. Who has improved more since the first fight?
2
Replies
27
Views
774
Fact Checker
Fact Checker

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,201
Messages
55,806,720
Members
174,940
Latest member
Gabriel Afonso Elias

Share this page

Back
Top