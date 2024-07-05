How does Chandler vs Islam go?

I know this is probably not going to happen (thank god) but if it does, how does it go? Do you see it as a mis-match? an easy win for Islam or can it be competitive at times?



Chandler is super dangerous in the first round but I doubt he will try that against Islam and get risked taken down. I wonder if he will try to wrestle Islam given how he hyped up wrestling vs sambo in the call out tweet.



How do you think it goes? Is it a bigger mismatch than Dustin vs Islam was thought to be?