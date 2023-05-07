How does Belal

His main asset is being able to neutralise what his opponents do well. And even though he strikes a lot even in that realm he's a grinder.



He chips away and scores points while avoiding damage. He used to be more exciting but he was swapping wins and losses when he used to open up more. He lost a few by KO and got dropped badly in the fight he lost to Jouban iirc.



Hes a lot less interesting to watch now but you can't argue with results.