How does Belal

His main asset is being able to neutralise what his opponents do well. And even though he strikes a lot even in that realm he's a grinder.

He chips away and scores points while avoiding damage. He used to be more exciting but he was swapping wins and losses when he used to open up more. He lost a few by KO and got dropped badly in the fight he lost to Jouban iirc.

Hes a lot less interesting to watch now but you can't argue with results.
 
Belal is interesting to watch in the sense that he's able to really shut elite fighters down by his IQ and tactics.

I'm impressed with guys like that and see the value. I'm glad Belal keeps proving people wrong. Is he flashy and KO artist? No. But there are enough of those in the UFC.

Its a matter of perspective. If you learn to enjoy high level chess matches, you'll learn to enjoy what Belal does out there. If thats not your thing, it isn't. No right or wrong here.
 
How'd that happen? It worked in the first?
I think it was that double-leg takedown that he landed (and was in pretty deep, at that), and he just let it go. The commentators suggested Burns hurt his shoulder when he hit the ground.
 
Yeah aren't Izzy and Muhammad amazing? Winners in life and in the cage.


Great white hope gonna great white hope. I said it.
um no Boolal needs a BS standing tko to make it look like he can finish a fight. lol
 
I mean he sticks to his plan but would be nice to see him try to go for a finish or even a major flurry. The over 2.5 or 4.5 is going to end up being -300 or higher every time he fights
 
Burns has been in plenty of boring fights, he’s not guaranteed excitement wtf
 
