How does Anderson vs Alex go at MW?

Silva is the better MMA boxer with far better striking defense, offensive grappling, defensive grappling, speed, agility, movement, MMA stamina, durability, chin, reflexes, experience, and fight IQ. What advantages Alex has in his low kicks is quickly muted by the sheer absurd arsenal of fight ending strikes Anderson could produce at any time in any round from any position.





Alex is a one-dimensional fighter, Anderson has numerous layers to his game. If Alex gets rocked he has absolutely zero ability to survive, can't pull guard and can't even put his hands up to defend his face lol. In Andersons peak he was a consistent 70-80% defensive fighter, that is worlds apart from Alex.





Anderson made Izzy look silly in boxing exchanges even as a 45-year-old man, Anderson is levels above both of them in boxing and was a quicker more agile striker than either of them. Fighters who can't pull guard to recover just aren't comparable to guys like Silva. Even if a miracle happened and Alex hurt Anderson, Anderson could easily pull guard for the round. Anderson has fought the likes of all-time greats like DC and nullified them on the ground, hell Silva could sweep Alex in a grappling exchange and rain absolute hell on him.



The reality is Poatan is a devastating puncher, but we also can't sit here and pretend like he is one shot deading people every fight. If Adesanya even had a decent ground game he would've survived the first fight, as he took 10+ unanswered shots before it was stopped as he stood on the cage and took punishment. Alex is fighting a lot of guys who have ZERO plan B if they get hurt (Adesanya, Hill, Strickland, Jiri), when Alex fought a well-rounded guy like Jan he barely won a split decision, that's just the truth.





Love Poatan, but comparing him to Silva is just crazy.