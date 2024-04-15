How does Anderson vs Alex go at MW?

checktheknuckles
Prime for prime, who wins? Silva is slick and an all time great, but Alex and that calf kick would eat him alive.
Yeah the Izzy/Silva fight was in the back of my mind. Also Silva almost finished DC at LHW. I think Silva's problem in his late UFC career was him fucking around too much. But when he first came to the UFC he was all calculated killer. Prime Silva vs Prime Izzy/Alex would be a wet dream.Paotan by KO.
dwarfs him in size, power, and kickboxing streetcred.
With that said, Israel took A. Silva to a decision when the former was close to his prime and the latter was way past it, so we shouldn't assume.
What's crazy is he was 41 when he fought DC.Yeah the Izzy/Silva fight was in the back of my mind. Also Silva almost finished DC at LHW. I think Silva's problem in his late UFC career was him fucking around too much. But when he first came to the UFC he was all calculated killer. Prime Silva vs Prime Izzy/Alex would be a wet dream.
I think the evolution of calf kicks would be the difference. Now if Silva would have came up today with the calf kicks, how much more dangerous would he even be.
Lol your "everyone" are all washedPrime Anderson when he was murdering absolutely everyone.... I'd take him.
Hate to break it to ya, but all of Pereira's opponents will one day be washes, as with he himself. What a dumb comment.Lol your "everyone" are all washed
While true I don’t think he would be anything Alex hasn’t see before at least in his Kickboxing career.Don't sleep on Silva with the recency bias, he's the mw goat for a reason.
If Izzy can KO him, then prime Silva could.
Silva was much slicker with his hands than Izzy and Alex are.