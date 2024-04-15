How does Anderson vs Alex go at MW?

Prime for prime, who wins? Silva is slick and an all time great, but Alex and that calf kick would eat him alive.
 
Paotan by KO.

dwarfs him in size, power, and kickboxing streetcred.

With that said, Israel took A. Silva to a decision when the former was close to his prime and the latter was way past it, so we shouldn't assume.
 
ChessJitsu said:
Paotan by KO.

dwarfs him in size, power, and kickboxing streetcred.

With that said, Israel took A. Silva to a decision when the former was close to his prime and the latter was way past it, so we shouldn't assume.
Yeah the Izzy/Silva fight was in the back of my mind. Also Silva almost finished DC at LHW. I think Silva's problem in his late UFC career was him fucking around too much. But when he first came to the UFC he was all calculated killer. Prime Silva vs Prime Izzy/Alex would be a wet dream.

I think the evolution of calf kicks would be the difference. Now if Silva would have came up today with the calf kicks, how much more dangerous would he even be.
 
If we're talking about prime Silva, his odds at surviving would be a lot higher. I think Poatan is just on another level with his striking, Silva made non-strikers look like fools, where as Poatan is doing the same thing to seasoned elite strikers. Also his low kicks would be devastating against Silva.
 
At MW...i think prime Silva takes him..

Too much variety and pin point accuracy and movement and Alex's chin at MW is suspect..from the stupidity of weight cutting...

At 205lbs prime for prime id favor Alex...
 
checktheknuckles said:
Yeah the Izzy/Silva fight was in the back of my mind. Also Silva almost finished DC at LHW. I think Silva's problem in his late UFC career was him fucking around too much. But when he first came to the UFC he was all calculated killer. Prime Silva vs Prime Izzy/Alex would be a wet dream.

I think the evolution of calf kicks would be the difference. Now if Silva would have came up today with the calf kicks, how much more dangerous would he even be.
What's crazy is he was 41 when he fought DC.

The fights he had with Brunson, Cannonier, Izzy etc.. He was well into his 40s. And at no point did it ever feel like he didn't belong in the cage with those elite fighters.

But as someone has said his late career did tarnish the way people view him.

It's a tough one but prime vs prime I would never bet against Silva.
 
both legs :(
200w.gif
 
PRIME trained in todays era Anderson, kills Alex weidman izzy luke bisping
 
Silva would need to fight a perfect fight on the feet, which he was capable of doing against the strikers of his time like Okami, Griffin, Franklin, etc.

But against a champion kickboxer? I think Pereira lands that left hook eventually.
 
Silva definitely has never gone up against anyone with the striking credentials as Alex in MMA.


Silva is more well rounded, but I also think Alex has the advantage in physicality.

Tough pick but I’d lean towards Alex however Silva has the advantage in boxing which Alex has shown a bit of susceptibility to.
 
Reileyb said:
Don't sleep on Silva with the recency bias, he's the mw goat for a reason.

If Izzy can KO him, then prime Silva could.

Silva was much slicker with his hands than Izzy and Alex are.
While true I don’t think he would be anything Alex hasn’t see before at least in his Kickboxing career.

But it’s MMA so anything can happen.
 
Anderson was a much more complete and allaround skilled MMA fighter than Izzy was. Izzy had 0 submission or wrestling games. He had great TDD but was basically just a kickboxer with great TDD.

Andy took down Shale in their 1st fight, Lee Murray and Nate Marquardt. Hed need to get the TD and he could get a sub on Alex IMO or hurt him with GNP maybe with how precise it was. Alex got taken down 2 times each by Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis. Andy is a better wrestler than both and Andy was a dangerous sub grappler unlike Izzy.

If he just stands with Alex tho it wouldnt go well but I think hed get it to the ground.
 
Silva is the better MMA boxer with far better striking defense, offensive grappling, defensive grappling, speed, agility, movement, MMA stamina, durability, chin, reflexes, experience, and fight IQ. What advantages Alex has in his low kicks is quickly muted by the sheer absurd arsenal of fight ending strikes Anderson could produce at any time in any round from any position.


Alex is a one-dimensional fighter, Anderson has numerous layers to his game. If Alex gets rocked he has absolutely zero ability to survive, can't pull guard and can't even put his hands up to defend his face lol. In Andersons peak he was a consistent 70-80% defensive fighter, that is worlds apart from Alex.


Anderson made Izzy look silly in boxing exchanges even as a 45-year-old man, Anderson is levels above both of them in boxing and was a quicker more agile striker than either of them. Fighters who can't pull guard to recover just aren't comparable to guys like Silva. Even if a miracle happened and Alex hurt Anderson, Anderson could easily pull guard for the round. Anderson has fought the likes of all-time greats like DC and nullified them on the ground, hell Silva could sweep Alex in a grappling exchange and rain absolute hell on him.

The reality is Poatan is a devastating puncher, but we also can't sit here and pretend like he is one shot deading people every fight. If Adesanya even had a decent ground game he would've survived the first fight, as he took 10+ unanswered shots before it was stopped as he stood on the cage and took punishment. Alex is fighting a lot of guys who have ZERO plan B if they get hurt (Adesanya, Hill, Strickland, Jiri), when Alex fought a well-rounded guy like Jan he barely won a split decision, that's just the truth.


Love Poatan, but comparing him to Silva is just crazy.
 
