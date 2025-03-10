How does a rematch go between Alex and this new guy ?

I think basically ank used the threat of the takedown to win the standup battle.
It looked liek Alex didn’t really throw any of his full power or extend himself all the way either power lead hook things (hook punches)
So I think in a rematch what would happen is ank would immediately use his wrestling right off the bat. (Knowing th at Alex will have watched the footage and realize he should’ve been more aggressive)
