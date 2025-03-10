  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How does a rematch go between Alex and this new guy ?

M

Mcnugget

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 6, 2012
Messages
3,963
Reaction score
2,733
I think basically ank used the threat of the takedown to win the standup battle.

It looked liek Alex didn’t really throw any of his full power or extend himself all the way either power lead hook things (hook punches)

So I think in a rematch what would happen is ank would immediately use his wrestling right off the bat. (Knowing th at Alex will have watched the footage and realize he should’ve been more aggressive)
 
Honestly pretty similar I reckon. Maybe a bit more activity from Alex on the feet and a little less takedown attempts by Ank. Split decision win.
 
The exact same way. Maybe a TKO if Alex isn't saved by the bell this time.
 
Big Ank said it. Poatan turned into a counter striker from a striker. It's up to Poatan if he walks forward, or backward, which stops the other fighter being able to work
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,153
Messages
57,010,709
Members
175,495
Latest member
belosmaki

Share this page

Back
Top