How do you think paddy vs topuria will go?

I see this fight only going two ways
Could go a third way…kind of like you TS. wink wink
Same.
Forget Paddy vs Topuria, they need to make Paddy vs Aspinall…Paddy flying triangle EZ into goat status
I think this concept flew over your head man.
Either Topuria boxes his ass up and maybe TKOs him, or Paddy smothers him and uses his size and strength to force the grappling and possibly sub him.
Honestly paddy is going to have the strength advantage but his boxing defense seems iffy he kept putting his chin up against Chandler, that won't go well against illia
