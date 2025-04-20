How do you think paddy vs topuria will go?

Paddy uses his 4 inch reach advantage and scouser durability to give Topuria problems on the feet, and then uses his size and strength to drag him to the mat and makes it ugly. Tests Topuria's cardio and grappling in ways it was never tested at FW and grinds out a dominant victory over an out-manned Topuria.
 
The size disparity is going to be huge. Paddy will probably get his hands on Ilia and smother him on the ground to either submission or decision.

I could be wrong but I just don't see Ilia doing much at LW.
 
Yeah, don’t know about these first few responses but uh, Ilia definitely wrecks Paddy.

This is not even remotely close…

WTF?
 
Ilia will knock him out in the 2nd round, I predict these things
 

Arm Barbarian said:
Same.

Either Topuria boxes his ass up and maybe TKOs him, or Paddy smothers him and uses his size and strength to force the grappling and possibly sub him.
I think this concept flew over your head man.

Arm Barbarian said:
Same.

Either Topuria boxes his ass up and maybe TKOs him, or Paddy smothers him and uses his size and strength to force the grappling and possibly sub him.
Honestly paddy is going to have the strength advantage but his boxing defense seems iffy he kept putting his chin up against Chandler, that won't go well against illia
 
I would love for Paddy to be champ but Topuria sparks Paddy out.
 
Paddy’s biggest wins are Bobby Green and a 38 year old Chandler. He would be much bigger than Topuria but I still think Topuria is the more skilled fighter.
 
