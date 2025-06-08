How do you think Kayla would have done against prime Ronda?

TKO in the first or second round. Kayla is a superior (MMA) grappler as well, but Ronda's striking was so poor it would have been the obvious path to victory. Stuff her headlock throw and punch her head in till she goes down, then finish with GnP.

Edit: Kayla is also bigger, off the top of my head she's better everywhere except possibly annoying her opponents by being immature and disrespectful.
 
Yeah, Ronda would've been borderline murdered. It would be similar to the thrashing she took against Nunes, but even worse.
 
Ronda's deadly on the ground, and Kayla's always going to take it there, so it's not like she wouldn't have a chance.

Her problem was forgetting she's a judo/armbar specialist and thinking she was Mike Tyson, along with Edmond encouraging that.
 
Can't see Ronda beeing the hammer here and she didn't look good at beeing the nail. It would've ended with the purple pillow I think.
 
In today's UFC, Rousey would be fighting at 125 and probably make weight easily. Harrison nearly kills herself to make 135, so we're talking big size difference. Harrison probably wins with size alone.
 
This is my take, as well. They both have the same weakness (striking), but Kayla is a hell of a lot bigger and better at their core skill. I think it would look a LOT like Coleman fighting Severn.
 
