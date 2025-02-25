How do you think Jon would have changed as a fighter if he lost to DC?

ShaggyDoyle
The two back in the day hated each other with Jon Jones insulting DC height and claiming he would kill him if he spit in his face. In addition, they had an incident where they fought at a press meeting.
Now imagine for a second DC had beaten Jon Jones. Do you think that would have humbled him and made him less self destructive when it comes to drugs,alchol, and domestic violence?
