  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How do you think Jon would have changed as a fighter if he lost to DC?

S

ShaggyDoyle

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 13, 2025
Messages
22
Reaction score
11
The two back in the day hated each other with Jon Jones insulting DC height and claiming he would kill him if he spit in his face. In addition, they had an incident where they fought at a press meeting.



Now imagine for a second DC had beaten Jon Jones. Do you think that would have humbled him and made him less self destructive when it comes to drugs,alchol, and domestic violence?
 
Jon is absolutely the type to have a meltdown and get himself arrested. But he does that either way. Eventually he’d get it together and rally for the rematch, which he’d probably win. He’d be mostly the same, with slightly less ego.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,101
Messages
56,943,524
Members
175,468
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top