  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How do you think Chimaev would have matched up against DDP's best opponents?

A

AzorAhai1

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 7, 2019
Messages
148
Reaction score
211
Excluding Whittaker. There is Brunson, Strickland, Izzy, Till, Tavares. I think we can assume Till and Taveres would have been stopped by punches or submission. Strickland has mentioned what Chimaev is like in the gym, and Chimaev and his team have hinted at dominating Sean when they went to train at Strickland's gym. Then you look at Izzy, he has shown susceptibility to guys with decent grappling, especially wrestling. Kevin Holland is a diet Izzy, and we saw how Chimaev was able to ragdoll the taller and lankier striker. I would expect similar against Izzy, if maybe a slight bit more resistance for Khamzat. It's never easy to predict exactly how fights will go, but I definitely see Khamzat getting past the versions of opponents that DDP faced.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Luffy
My prediction for DDP vs Chimaev
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Luthien
Luthien

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,646
Messages
57,676,751
Members
175,804
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top