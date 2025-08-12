How do you think Chimaev would have matched up against DDP's best opponents?

Excluding Whittaker. There is Brunson, Strickland, Izzy, Till, Tavares. I think we can assume Till and Taveres would have been stopped by punches or submission. Strickland has mentioned what Chimaev is like in the gym, and Chimaev and his team have hinted at dominating Sean when they went to train at Strickland's gym. Then you look at Izzy, he has shown susceptibility to guys with decent grappling, especially wrestling. Kevin Holland is a diet Izzy, and we saw how Chimaev was able to ragdoll the taller and lankier striker. I would expect similar against Izzy, if maybe a slight bit more resistance for Khamzat. It's never easy to predict exactly how fights will go, but I definitely see Khamzat getting past the versions of opponents that DDP faced.