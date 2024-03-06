William Munny
AOC with her partner, were confronted by pro palestinian folk, demanding AOC call it a "genocide."
How well do you think she handled this?
I mean, there is no compromise with the far left, so this is as good as one can do.
the other option would be "no comment" or straight up ignoring these "people".
your thoughts?
