International How Do you think AOC handled this?

How did AOC handle this?

  • Poorly

    Votes: 6 60.0%

  • As well as you possibly could

    Votes: 4 40.0%
  • Total voters
    10
AOC with her partner, were confronted by pro palestinian folk, demanding AOC call it a "genocide."



How well do you think she handled this?

I mean, there is no compromise with the far left, so this is as good as one can do.

the other option would be "no comment" or straight up ignoring these "people".

your thoughts?
 
Gold standard is how Romney handled the heckler in the airport proclaiming Trump had the election stolen from him.
 
Seems like she's caught in a kerfuffle of her own doing.

To any other prospective young liberal politicians looking to court votes from the crazy far left. You're either with them 100% of the time on any and all issues, or you're a fucking Nazi.

Looks good on her.
 


She handled it alright. She was put in a no win situation and refused to play for the most part.

Being a public servant doesn't mean you gotta dance for every jerk off with a cell phone just because they demand it.

Also thought she looked pretty alright too.
 
Jack V Savage said:
I think this really illustrates how fringey these people are. The most left-wing member of the federal government is unacceptable to the far left. People can just totally ignore them.
Good post.

there is no appeasing these fanatics.

our former mayor here found out the hard way just how uncompromising these far left zealots are.
 
Why are these wackos so insistent that people use the language they demand?

1.5% of the population of Gaza has died over 6 months of intense warfare. It's fair to think that doesn't describe a genocide--even if you are against Israel in this conflict. AOC handled this fine, up and until she allowed herself to be bullied into agreeing with that idiots rhetoric.
 
Jack V Savage said:
I think this really illustrates how fringey these people are. The most left-wing member of the federal government is unacceptable to the far left. People can just totally ignore them.
Liberals need to do a better job calling these nuts out. The right needs to do better calling out the fanatics too
 
She actually seemed like a real person here and was genuinely bothered. I give her credit for that. But, she created this monster. You can never be left enough for these "radicals".
 
I hate this new ‘partner’ shit
 
AOC doesn't make the grade for Sherdog, or the answer would have been obvious.

<{cuts}>
 
