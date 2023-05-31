PBAC
Innovation? Over saturation?
We've had AI generated levels/random dungeons for eons and I always found them dull. We will likely have AI generated games? I'm browsing through fan made Mario games and they look great, but there's so fucking many of them it leaves me wondering how anyone will compete in future. If fans are capable of making AAA games why would the market rely on established brands? Now the market is going pour open.
Is it now the era of the lone innovator who never fit in on the team?
