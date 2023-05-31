PEB said: A ton of people thought that of OpenAI bringing a product to market 3 years ago it seemed a decade away a few months ago ChatGPT 3 was released and within days over 100 million people have experienced it. Adobe AI Photoshop will change media in ways not imagined. It's not that far away from the looks of things. Click to expand...

I don't think you understand the scale or costs here. We're seeing a huge surge from LLMs because of one-time data sets, future jumps will be smaller.If we're talking real time AI use, we have two options:-Player End: Spend thousands of dollars on a GPU and count on Nvidia and AMD not to charge through the nose for more VRAM. Which they will, even though VRAM is dirty cheap. In other words, that game's player base is instantly limited to relatively miniscule standards. It's the equivalent of designing a game that requires a 4090 to run, there's no money in it for a publisher.-Game End: Either create your own LLM, which costs an absurd amount of money and has the ongoing cost of running a huge GPU cluster (CHatGPT's GPUs alone cost close to $100 million out of the box), or subscribe to someone else. Who again, will charge through the nose for it.Put it this way. Did you see Nvidia's computex demo and think wow, that's really good writing and delivery?