How do you think AI will influence gaming?

PBAC

PBAC

May 15, 2022
Innovation? Over saturation?

We've had AI generated levels/random dungeons for eons and I always found them dull. We will likely have AI generated games? I'm browsing through fan made Mario games and they look great, but there's so fucking many of them it leaves me wondering how anyone will compete in future. If fans are capable of making AAA games why would the market rely on established brands? Now the market is going pour open.

Is it now the era of the lone innovator who never fit in on the team?
 
Future games will have an A.I mode where it just plays itself while you watch thus eliminating Twitch which leads to hordes of angry teenagers and young men who prowl the streets to vent their anger and in their anger they assault the citizenry, cornhole the authorities and burn the buildings. Entire cities and urban areas burn in the fire threatening the outlands and the wildlife. The military decides to end it all by nuking the cities which forces the city folk to fire the ones in their control.
Thus causing ……the end of the world. As we know it.


Or at least that’s what I’ve heard from the experts.
 
Tech isn't ready and it's currently a smaller version of the Web 3 hype as tech companies try to chase the next high (more out of habit, rather than because they have an idea, mind you). I'd be very doubtful of Nvidia's "demo" of real time AI NPCs in your game given you need a pretty beefy video card for it.

There could potentially be some interesting instances in the near future of offloading the busywork parts of development and design and allow people to invest more time into the creative and complicated aspects of game development. But bet on companies to use this as an excuse to cut costs and deliver shittier products.

Also worth noting that AI is a laughable technological development in the context of a game industry struggling to innovate or really do anything differently. It's like giving Disney the power of AI and expecting Marvel movies to suddenly break the mold after years of tedium.
 
There is a ton of AI like avatars in games already but will evolve to be far more complex and able to change game play instead of being repetitive. I think where it could really take off is allow people to explain what they want the game to be and like a clay mold being able to change the game playing style.
 
I don't know what the beginning steps will looks like. I hope I make it long enough to see the days where I can give AI a basic outline of what kind of game I want to play and it creates it on the fly.
 
As of now, the best utilization I've seen is giving NPC more dialogues in RPG games.

I still want curated dialogues for the important NPC that players will encounter in main questlines and major side quests. But for characters that wouldn't have gotten any dialogues or just the same one liners, it works well. Or when NPC exhausted all the quest related dialogues and start to get into the backstory of the game, then this becomes useful.

This mod demo allows players to have open-ended dialogue with the characters in Skyrim, I think it's pretty cool

 
PEB said:
There is a ton of AI like avatars in games already but will evolve to be far more complex and able to change game play instead of being repetitive. I think where it could really take off is allow people to explain what they want the game to be and like a clay mold being able to change the game playing style.
Game design (as in genre and gameplay) by AI is way way way on the horizon. There's a reason just sketching out the basic mechanics of a AAA title takes hundreds of developers grinding for years.

It's also wroth noting that Ender's Game is pretty instructive on the matter of real-time gameplay and its dangers (data collection, manipulation of children). Think of the eating disorder helpline that had to discontinue their AI because it was going dangerous advice to those calling in. Now imagine AI trying to craft dialogue for a depressed child or adult, and I think you can see the litigation hell I'm hinting at.
Plutoburn said:
I still want curated dialogues for the important NPC that players will encounter in main questlines and major side quests. But for characters that wouldn't have gotten any dialogues or just the same one liners, it works well. Or when NPC exhausted all the quest related dialogues and start to get into the backstory of the game, then this becomes useful.
It's important to distinguish between barks and dialogue though, of which the latter AI is horrid at.
 
First I would love to see some creative AI in single player shooters instead of bullet sponges and difficulty modes that mow u down with single bullets.
 
For anti-cheat purposes it's a game changer. With game design implementation its decades away from fulfilling what game developers want by massively reducing production costs.

Mobile is the first device thats going to be flooded with AI generated applications.
 
avenue94 said:
Game design (as in genre and gameplay) by AI is way way way on the horizon. There's a reason just sketching out the basic mechanics of a AAA title takes hundreds of developers grinding for years.

It's also wroth noting that Ender's Game is pretty instructive on the matter of real-time gameplay and its dangers (data collection, manipulation of children). Think of the eating disorder helpline that had to discontinue their AI because it was going dangerous advice to those calling in. Now imagine AI trying to craft dialogue for a depressed child or adult, and I think you can see the litigation hell I'm hinting at.

It's important to distinguish between barks and dialogue though, of which the latter AI is horrid at.
A ton of people thought that of OpenAI bringing a product to market 3 years ago it seemed a decade away a few months ago ChatGPT 3 was released and within days over 100 million people have experienced it. Adobe AI Photoshop will change media in ways not imagined. It's not that far away from the looks of things.







 
PEB said:
A ton of people thought that of OpenAI bringing a product to market 3 years ago it seemed a decade away a few months ago ChatGPT 3 was released and within days over 100 million people have experienced it. Adobe AI Photoshop will change media in ways not imagined. It's not that far away from the looks of things.
I don't think you understand the scale or costs here. We're seeing a huge surge from LLMs because of one-time data sets, future jumps will be smaller.

If we're talking real time AI use, we have two options:
-Player End: Spend thousands of dollars on a GPU and count on Nvidia and AMD not to charge through the nose for more VRAM. Which they will, even though VRAM is dirty cheap. In other words, that game's player base is instantly limited to relatively miniscule standards. It's the equivalent of designing a game that requires a 4090 to run, there's no money in it for a publisher.
-Game End: Either create your own LLM, which costs an absurd amount of money and has the ongoing cost of running a huge GPU cluster (CHatGPT's GPUs alone cost close to $100 million out of the box), or subscribe to someone else. Who again, will charge through the nose for it.

Put it this way. Did you see Nvidia's computex demo and think wow, that's really good writing and delivery?
 
Prob better enemy A.I

I miss FEAR or brothers in arms where enemies fire and maneuvered you
 
I just want AI controlled group and raid members for EverQuest.
 
Most of what is asked about here is possible with decision making trees or simply AI. There is a lot of game AI that isn't that complicated but takes time and cheating to look "intelligent". AI is such a blanket term but I think generally, where you are going to see advances is in textures and frame generation, which are not squishy problems. AI dialogue in games probably isn't worth the effort in terms of improving game sales. The bottom line is that it has to improve game sales or it isn't worthwhile. That is probably why enemy AI is often lacking or if it is decent, it is cheating in some way not "thinking" like you expect it is.
 
Duke Nukem 1 and 2 Remaster cover art/lead image criticised and recommissioned after outed by viewers as AI-generated.

Niche retro gaming brand Blaze Entertainment, creator of the handheld Evercade, today revealed a remaster of Duke Nukem 1 and 2 for its platform, but some fans were more concerned with the quality of the remaster's cover art. As Twitter users quickly pointed out, the Duke Nukem 1+2 Remastered art posted by the Evercade account was obviously AI-generated.

Blaze has since deleted the tweets, but other Twitter users have re-shared the image in question. It displays all the hallmarks of AI-generated art, from weird-looking hands to a heaped pile of stuff that doesn't quite resemble anything.
Image in question:

Full read here. (External)
 
Maybe we'll start seeing some real consequences to decisions you make in games.

For example, in Mass Effect, you would just follow branching paths and arrive at a predetermined ending.

Would be cool if the AI could generate thousands of responses to your actions in real time (not just at set storyline points) and thus mold the story around the choices you make.

I'm sure that's a long way off, but this type of dynamic world building would be incredible.
 
Valhoven said:
Duke Nukem 1 and 2 Remaster cover art/lead image criticised and recommissioned after outed by viewers as AI-generated.

Niche retro gaming brand Blaze Entertainment, creator of the handheld Evercade, today revealed a remaster of Duke Nukem 1 and 2 for its platform, but some fans were more concerned with the quality of the remaster's cover art. As Twitter users quickly pointed out, the Duke Nukem 1+2 Remastered art posted by the Evercade account was obviously AI-generated.

Blaze has since deleted the tweets, but other Twitter users have re-shared the image in question. It displays all the hallmarks of AI-generated art, from weird-looking hands to a heaped pile of stuff that doesn't quite resemble anything.
Image in question:

Full read here. (External)
This is the kind of shit where it's like...really, did this save you money versus just hiring a boring, mediocre artist?
 
avenue94 said:
This is the kind of shit where it's like...really, did this save you money versus just hiring a boring, mediocre artist?
I suspect this use case for AI (game concept art, cover art, marketing collateral et cetera) will be rampant once AI remedies its current-day tells. What would take weeks now takes minutes.
 
