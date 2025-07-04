How do you sherdog?

Preferred Platform for shitposting:

  • Phone

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Computer (desktop or lappy)

    Votes: 2 22.2%

  • Tablet

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mix (specify)

    Votes: 2 22.2%
  • Total voters
    9
Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Hungry Ghost Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
15,359
Reaction score
21,642
While at work, I use my desktop computer.

At home, it’s pretty much the phone.

I’ll occasionally break out the tablet or lappy if I’m watching fights and hangin’ in the PBP. Tablet is the most cumbersome for typing so it’s probably my least used platform.
 
biggest-laptop3.jpg
 
Use to always be the pc until about 4 years ago. Now I use the phone.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,248
Messages
57,518,426
Members
175,735
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top