How do you rate Jon's legacy as a Heavyweight?

After more than a decade of teasing, he finally stepped up and racked up wins there against Cyril "K.O." Gane and active first responder Stipe Miocic.
 
The same as if he had a one off fight at HW against Gane

Which was impressive, but not much of a HW legacy at all

Ultimately it hurt his overall legacy much more than it helped it
 
Woman abusing roid using cheater who robbed a few wins and the biggest absolute duck in the history of the sport.
 
A fraud

-fights a guy with 0 wrestling that gets ragdolled on the regular basis by middleweights and welterweights in sparring.
- fights zombie Stipe for a paper belt

thats his HW legacy.


DC HW run >>>>>> jones at HW
 
Jon's run at HW is nothing but a farce

Had his gimmie fights against Ngannou's leftovers with no ground game Gane & Stipe coming off a KO loss and now retired to avoid fighting Tom
 
Cherrypicked two fights and made them look easy. He was never a proper HW and he knew it thats why he didn't want to fight Tom and Francis without being overly compensated.
 
Very low. Fought for a vacant title against a guy who was 1-1 in his last two and then took out a washed Stipe who hadn't fought in years and was coming off a KO. One of the least impressive HW champs we've had to be honest, Brock had a better run.
 
For some reason Jon Jones has had a string of bad luck. Couldn't get a fight with Francis to materialize so he was quick to accept Gane.Tom wasn't good enough for Jon Jones at the time so he improvised by getting 40 something year old Stipe back into the octagon after years of inactivity.

Then Jon out of the goodness of his heart decided to stay champion and do his duty by defending the belt against Tom. But for whatever the reason Aspinall has been stalling for like 2 years now and Jones has finally had enough.
 
No legacy. Zero.

He fought for a vacated belt of Ngannou, with a laughingly one dimensional challenger in Gane.

Then "defended" said belt against the far past his prime cadaver of Stipe. Then proceeded to duck the ever living shit out of the defending INTERIM champ, til he was finally stripped.

His HW legacy is zero.
 
Despite what people say Gane was a good win, even though it was stylistically favorable. I don’t rate his win against Stipe at all, he was basically retired long before that. So a one hit wonder, nothing special.
 
Took 3 years for him to actually take his first HW fight, talked about moving there about a decade ago.

Good win against Gane, cherry picked a fight with retired Stipe, acted like he beat the prime goat of the HW division and then clowned on the UFC, fans and Aspinall for the better part of the last two years.

- Dodged HW until Ngannou left, negotiated himself out of the fight.
- Dodged Aspinall until he retired, negotiated himself out of that fight as well.
- Openly admitted when Stipe was in his prime, that he would not want to fight him.
- Openly admitted that he wouldn't fight DC at HW.

His HW stint was just him cherry picking a couple fights and acting like they were monumental achievements within the sport.

He's the greatest LHW, no one can take that away from him. But he's been nothing but a clown for the last 5 years.
 
