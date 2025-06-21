How do you rate Jon's legacy as a Heavyweight?

Took 3 years for him to actually take his first HW fight, talked about moving there about a decade ago.



Good win against Gane, cherry picked a fight with retired Stipe, acted like he beat the prime goat of the HW division and then clowned on the UFC, fans and Aspinall for the better part of the last two years.



- Dodged HW until Ngannou left, negotiated himself out of the fight.

- Dodged Aspinall until he retired, negotiated himself out of that fight as well.

- Openly admitted when Stipe was in his prime, that he would not want to fight him.

- Openly admitted that he wouldn't fight DC at HW.



His HW stint was just him cherry picking a couple fights and acting like they were monumental achievements within the sport.



He's the greatest LHW, no one can take that away from him. But he's been nothing but a clown for the last 5 years.