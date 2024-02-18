How do you rate Ian Garry's performance? (I was impressed)

ComfortablyNumb55
Garry's kicks and knees are elite. I haven't seen anyone utilize the knees from distance the way Garry does. Garry's cardio is also elite. Garry is good defensively. Neal is a live dog and Garry did what was necessary to win, IMO. Neal kept clinching because he was getting eaten up with Garry's legs and knees.
Is Garry a title contender? I think Garry vs Leon is very interesting.
