How do you rate Ian Garry's performance? (I was impressed)

Garry's kicks and knees are elite. I haven't seen anyone utilize the knees from distance the way Garry does. Garry's cardio is also elite. Garry is good defensively. Neal is a live dog and Garry did what was necessary to win, IMO. Neal kept clinching because he was getting eaten up with Garry's legs and knees.

Is Garry a title contender? I think Garry vs Leon is very interesting.
 
He relied on his reach because his is tall and lanky to outpoint shorter opponent in pretty uneventful fight.
I though Neal will be too much for him but he is very hit or miss fighter.

I wasn't impressed. Not that I don't like him but objectively I don't see anything special in him yet.
 
I thought he looked very sharp along the outside and didn't get the criticism; there's a reason why Geoff Neal spent so much time in the clinch.
 
